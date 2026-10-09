Playing Power to the People

On October 3, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello gathered fellow performers outside Baltimore, Maryland, for Power to the People Festival. One month before the midterm elections, it was an incredible show of music’s political power.

In addition to Morello, the lineup included musicians known for speaking out politically: Public Enemy, Killer Mike, Dropkick Murphys, Joan Baez, and of course, Bruce Springsteen. Jack Black (performing as Jack Sabbath) played several metal songs, joining the Foo Fighters and Public Enemy. The performances played on two separate stages, one after another, for ten hours. For those of a certain age, it feels as close as we’ll get to Woodstock.

The speeches from the stage had clear political messages: “Fuck Trump,” “Free Palestine,” and “Fucking vote.” There were also a couple of comments critical of Ed Sheeran, who generated widespread backlash in September after removing performer Macklemore from his world tour for saying “Free Palestine” on stage.

One of the acts slated to perform was barred from entering the United States. The Irish hip-hop group Kneecap, known for its unapologetic political advocacy for Palestine, could not get visas to enter the United States. Instead, Morello screened a music video at the festival that he made with the group, which had been released the week before.

The final performance included nearly every featured act on stage simultaneously, singing Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land,” including often-omitted lyrics in the original working-class protest piece that address economic and social inequality. The moment felt historic.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Actor and sometime singer Jack Black (performing as Jack Sabbath) was joined by Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler. They played Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Activist groups tabled in an area of the festival called Freedom Village, handing out buttons, registering people to vote, and raising awareness for their causes. The wide range of organizations included the D.C. Abortion Fund, the Woody Guthrie Center, and the Project on Government Oversight.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Surprise combinations of musicians and singers appeared on stage together throughout the festival. In one of the day’s most notable performances, Morello, DMC, Cypress Hill, Eazy-E, and Public Enemy performed “Fight the Power” together.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Dave Matthews played a powerful solo acoustic set. Matthews has consistently called for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Folk legend Joan Baez and Americana musician Nathaniel Rateliff took to the stage after Matthews to perform the Woody Guthrie song “Deportee (Plane Wreck At Los Gatos).” The song tells the true story of a deportation flight filled with immigrant workers crashing in California. When Guthrie heard news reports covering the crash, he was struck that none of them included the names of the immigrants who had died.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Many attendees brought signs to express messages of peace and hope for the future of the country.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Dropkick Murphy’s lead singer, Ken Casey, performs TK. Casey once famously punched a concertgoer who gave a Nazi salute. The pro-labor, anti-Trump punk band has long been politically outspoken.