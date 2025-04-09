People Across the United States Demand ‘Hands Off’

Largest rallies in years indicate growing anger with the Trump Administration.

by

On Saturday April 5, demonstrations took place in more than 1,200 cities and towns across all fifty states. According to organizers, the overarching theme of the rallies was to say “Hands Off!” to Donald Trump’s unprecedented power grabs across all areas of domestic and foreign policy. The gatherings drew large crowds in every location, with many cities saying these were the largest protest gatherings in more than a decade. The organizing website mobilize.us claimed more than 500,000 people had responded to the call by Friday night. On Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump announced that White House garden tours planned for Saturday had to be rescheduled in anticipation of large demonstrations in the nation’s capital.

Here are a series of images submitted by our readers and contributors:

Madison, Wisconsin

Washington, D.C.

Boston, Massachusetts

Arlington Heights, Illinois

St. Paul, Minnesota