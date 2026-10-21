Minnesota Defends the Boundary Waters

On August 18, in response to federal maneuvers that threatened one of North America’s most cherished landscapes, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed Executive Order 26-10, calling for strong state-level protections for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) against sulfide-ore copper and nickel mining.

The mining company Twin Metals—owned by the Chilean conglomerate Antofagasta, whose environmental record includes serious allegations of groundwater pollution and toxic spills—is proposing a copper-nickel mine upstream from the BWCAW.

Walz’s action counters House Joint Resolution 140, introduced by Minnesota’s Republican U.S. Representative Pete Stauber in early 2026 under the Congressional Review Act, a tool designed in the mid-1990s to give Congress more power to challenge states.

Stauber’s resolution targeted Public Land Order 7917, signed in January 2023 by former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, protecting 225,000 acres in the BWCAW headwaters. Passing the Senate by a 50-49 margin, Stauber’s resolution sought to open the headwaters of the Boundary Waters to copper-nickel sulfide mining, rolling back science-backed environmental protections.

Walz, in issuing his executive order, vowed to push back with all his might.

“I am using my full executive authority to protect the waters and wildlife of the Boundary Waters and to ensure the outfitters, small businesses, and communities that depend on it continue to thrive for generations to come,” he declared. “It’s our duty as Minnesotans to ensure the sacred place remains wild, pristine, and unharmed.”

At a time when the federal government is selling public lands and national monuments to billionaire developers, decisive state leadership becomes the final line of defense.

Sulfide-ore copper mining poses an existential threat to the Boundary Waters. Unlike traditional iron mining, nonferrous sulfide mining exposes ore containing metal sulfides to air and water, creating sulfuric acid and heavy metal runoff—a process known as acid mine drainage. Because the headwaters flow directly into the interconnected lakes and rivers of the wilderness area, any pollution produced in the watershed inevitably flows downstream into pristine waters.

Walz’s executive order protects this ecosystem by halting the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency from undertaking environmental reviews and permitting work for nonferrous mining. The order freezes new state mineral and surface leases in the headwaters watershed, conducts strict compliance reviews on all existing state mineral leases, and directs state agencies to draft permanent statutory prohibition language.

It also directs state agencies to draft permanent language regarding statutory prohibition. That could happen soon. The Minnesota State Legislature, which is likely to see a blue wave in November, works from January to May, and the state DNR is already working on permanent legislation which could be enacted in early 2027.

“Governor Walz just stood up for Minnesota, for Minnesotans, and for the Boundary Waters,” said Save the Boundary Waters executive director Ingrid Lyons to CBS News. “The Federal Government sold out our canoe country earlier this year by stripping away protections that took hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans’ voices and years of work to secure, all while ignoring science and the will of the public. Tribal nations weren't even in the room. Now, our Governor is doing right by Minnesota by pulling out all of the stops to keep toxic copper mining out of the headwaters of the Boundary Waters, while also calling on our state’s legislature to finish the job permanently.”

In addition to protecting the watershed, Walz’s executive order also supports thousands of sustainable jobs in the region. In northeastern Minnesota, as in numerous other locations that the Trump Administration and Republicans are trying to open to extractive industries, pristine wilderness is the economic foundation.

According to the Boundary Waters Business Association, the outdoor recreation and tourism economy centered around the Boundary Waters annually “generates $11.6 billion in consumer spending, supports 118,000 jobs, $3.4 billion in wages/salaries and $815 million in state/local tax revenuenearly $1 billion annually. It supports a network of local businesses, including outfitters and guides, local firms providing gear, and lodges, resorts, restaurants, and retail shops across gateway communities like Ely and Grand Marais.

Sulfide mining poses a boom-or-bust risk, where a single major contamination incident could devastate the region’s clean water reputation, permanently damaging the sustainable tourism economy in exchange for short-term corporate gains.

Amy Freeman and her husband, Dave Freeman, were both first exposed to the Boundary Waters as children. For more than twenty years, they have worked as canoe and dogsled guides in the area. More recently, Dave has been guiding canoe trips while Amy works at Ely Outfitters Company, a Boundary Waters canoe and kayak outfitter.

“We were thrilled when we heard about Governor Walz’s executive order,” writes Amy in an email. “We were honored to be in the audience when the governor announced [it].” The BWCAW, she adds, “is the nation’s most popular Wilderness Area. It is the largest Wilderness Area east of the Rockies and north of the Everglades. It is a major economic driver for the local economy and cherished by millions of Americans.”

The Freemans are currently on “Pedal to the Polls,” a forty-day, 1,215-mile bike ride across Minnesota to raise awareness about Boundary Waters protection and encourage followers to vote in the midterm elections—with a canoe in tow.

While Walz’s order is good news, it is temporary—set to expire ninety days after the governor leaves office this coming January. That means permits and reviews will resume, leasing will reopen, and mining exploration is likely to return—unless the order is renewed by the next governor.

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, the Republican nominee for governor, is “pro-mining, all mining, including Twin Metals,” according to the Minnesota Star-Tribune. Minnesota’s Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, the paper says, “has sought to toe the line on this specific proposal while supporting other types of mining.”

Klobuchar, whose grandfather was an iron miner, voted against the bill brought on by Pete Stauber. But in 2016, she wrote an email to then-U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack of the Obama Administration, blasting his decision to block mineral leases for the Twin Metals project. She stated in the email that she “was not for or against” the Twin Metals project but wanted it to be assessed by environmental regulators.

The day after Walz’s announcement of the executive order, Klobuchar issued a statement to the Star Tribune citing her “serious concerns about a project so close to the Boundary Waters” before noting her Senate vote and her support of other mining projects.

Klobuchar’s campaign did not respond to multiple requests by The Progressive seeking comment on her position.

As Lyons of Save the Boundary Waters has noted, the fight to permanently protect the BWCAW requires continual vigilance: “No matter how long this effort takes, we must always be there to protect this landscape—whether through addressing the impacts of climate change, working with the Forest Service as it navigates complex Wilderness management questions, or ensuring that folks from all walks of life are able to experience the magic of this life-changing wilderness.”