Mahmoud Khalil Was Never Meant To Be the Only One

I could not tell you when exactly I began to understand that harmony would not be part of my time at Columbia University. I can tell you, however, when I knew we were beyond the point of no return.

It was the first week of March 2025. A torrential downpour was hammering the window as I sat in my Wednesday evening class in Barnard Hall. Earlier in the afternoon, there had been a peaceful protest in Barnard College’s Milstein Center against the suspension of students involved in pro-Palestine demonstrations. As I listened to my professor lecturing, I heard someone screaming outside. The scream grew louder until a man’s voice on a megaphone drowned it out. He was warning people to “get back,” repeating the instruction several times. Through the rain, I could hear the steps of heavy-soled boots.

My classmates’ phones suddenly started buzzing around the room with push notifications from Barnard’s emergency services and response team. “There’s an active bomb threat,” one of the students said. “We’re supposed to shelter in place.” Someone else in the class had been notified by the team to evacuate the building. Our professor stopped lecturing; she was taken aback. “So which is it?” she asked. None of us were sure. The months leading up to that night were so tumultuous—with groups such as Betar and the Proud Boys intimidating and harassing pro-Palestine student activists on billboarded trucks and entering campus—that the possibility of an attack was entirely possible. I offered to go downstairs to see what was happening.

The courtyard was swarming with New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers in riot gear—helmets, batons, and bulletproof vests. From the steps, I watched as they threw my protesting peers to the ground, their faces slammed into rain puddles, restrained against the brick paving with zip ties. The NYPD arrested nine students with undue brutality that night.

The following evening, I was at production for the Columbia Daily Spectator, the campus’ student newspaper, where I served as a senior editor. Those of us in the office were retracing the events of the night before to get a sense of what exactly had happened. At that point, we didn’t know who the bomb threat had come from or why the NYPD had been authorized to use such brute force against peaceful protesters. As we started parsing through the details, the events began to make even less sense. The NYPD had led the zip-tied students back into the Milstein Center, where the active bomb threat supposedly was, without doing an explosives sweep. When the newsroom contacted the police, a spokesperson for the NYPD stated they had responded to an “unscheduled demonstration.” “I don’t have anything about a bomb threat,” the spokesperson said.

The bomb threat, we realized, was a ruse made up by Barnard’s administration to disband the protest. We were horrified by the administration utilizing the threat of terror as a crowd control tactic.

Four days later, I woke to the video of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detaining Mahmoud Khalil in his Columbia-owned apartment building. His pregnant wife was crying in the background, demanding answers. I felt my body go cold. The men were not in uniform, did not have a warrant, and Khalil’s whereabouts were, as of that moment, unknown. Khalil, a graduate student at Columbia, had been acting as a peaceful mediator between the university administration and protesters since October 2023, and again after the bomb-threat incident. He had been a voice of reason and wisdom, but was coming under increasing scrutiny. Radically pro-Zionist voices at Columbia such as assistant professor Shai Davidai, who was suspended from campus for “repeatedly harassing and intimidating” members of the campus community, accused Khalil of being a “terrorist supporter.” On March 6, the day after the supposed bomb threat, Davidai tweeted to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urging for Khalil’s deportation. Khalil was detained two days later.

At an all-staff meeting that morning for Spectator, I asked if anyone had any updates on Khalil. “Nothing,” one of the editors told me. “Nobody knows where he is.” There was a solemn air of fear in the room. In his new memoir, No Land to Stand On, Khalil fills in those blanks. He was moved from his apartment to 26 Federal Plaza, where he was left on a concrete bench in a holding room for hours without information, to New Jersey, and finally to a detention center in Louisiana. The abrupt transfers were intentional: President Donald Trump wanted him somewhere judges would rubber stamp his deportation to Algeria or Syria, despite his status as a lawful permanent resident.

It was hard not to get paranoid. Khalil was a green card holder, married to an American citizen, and he was detained for exercising his First Amendment rights. My own status was precarious. Holding an F-1 student visa put me many rungs below permanent residency status. I was not going to pretend that I was in as much danger as my Palestinian friends and colleagues, but the fear was real. That was part of the government’s strategy: to show you that if they could unlawfully detain Khalil for standing with Palestine, they could do the same to you.

In the weeks after Khalil’s arrest, Columbia said nothing. We waited, but received no answers from the university. The university was implicated whether it wanted to be or not: Khalil, a student, was detained at the prompting of a malicious faculty member on university property, where 40 percent of the student and scholarly body was international. In an act of incredible courage, Khalil contacted Spectator about writing a letter to the university. He wanted to document how Columbia was mirroring the discriminatory mechanisms of the Israeli government, and acting complicitly in its war crimes. From using judicial boards to persecute pro-Palestine students, to hosting official meetings with high-ranking members of the Israeli government, the university not only refused to safeguard its students against those hellbent on hunting them, but it participated in the chase. According to a lawsuit filed against Columbia last month by Khalil and fourteen other pro-Palestine student activists, these practices, among others, “creat[ed] the conditions that made the detention possible.” As an editorial board, we worked with Khalil as he dictated the letter from the detention facility in Louisiana. At the time the paper published the letter on April 4, Khalil had been detained for nearly a month. The university provided no response.

The public rallied behind Khalil. In New York City alone, there were protests at Times Square, Foley Square, Federal Plaza, and Trump Tower, in addition to other actions around the country. Naïvely, I thought the detention would end within a couple of weeks; Khalil remained in ICE custody for 104 days.

Almost three weeks after Khalil’s detainment, I was in downtown Manhattan when my friend called me to tell me about the abduction of Rümeysa Öztürk—a Fulbright Ph.D. student at Tufts University and a graduate of Columbia’s Teachers College—on the street by masked, plainclothes ICE agents. Her detainment came after she co-authored an op-ed about a dismissive administrative response to Tufts’ Senate resolution demanding university acknowledgement of the Palestinian genocide and divestment from companies with Israeli ties.

After watching the video of ICE agents closing in on Öztürk, I looked up from where I was standing on 32nd Street, and scanned the people moving to and fro by Penn Station, convinced one of them was on their way to me. ICE and Columbia had manufactured the feeling that there was nowhere to hide. You weren’t safe at home, you weren’t safe on the street—you were caged before they even got to you.

By then, I knew my advocacy for Palestine and my immigration status made me a target. Having grown up in Ireland, I chose to focus my work on the longstanding history of Irish and Palestinian solidarity—exactly the kind of research the federal government appeared to be suppressing with their academic manhunts. In a press briefing, Rubio justified the Department of Homeland Security’s visa revocations by stating that people on my visa status were in the United States to study, not to be “social activists.” For me, the two things were inextricable.

From 32nd Street, I called our editorial page editor, a fellow international student. We had both published pieces related to Israel and Palestine and critiques of the Trump Administration. “What do we do?” I asked. He didn’t know. This swift and open retaliation by the federal government to silence individuals was unprecedented.

A friend sent over a list of pro bono immigration attorneys representing Palestine advocates. In a private study room in a campus library, I called one. She recommended that I carry my immigration papers everywhere I went, making sure they were signed; to scrub my social media of any political content; to not speak about anything related to Palestine in class or with anyone whom I wasn’t sure was entirely safe; to not put my name in any political byline; to avoid airports and other locations where ICE officials might be; and, in the case of an emergency, to prepare a self-deportation plan. She warned me that detentions were deadlocks. Many detainees are held in detention under inhumane conditions for months on end due to bureaucratic delays. When they do make it to court, decisions almost never rule in the detainee’s favor. I was warned that cases against pro-Palestine activists are show trials. “You have a country to go to,” she told me. “If it comes to it, I would advise you to go.” When I told her I was living in Columbia housing, she advised me to stay elsewhere for the time being, if I could.

Then, news broke that ICE was looking for Yunseo Chung. Chung, also a green card holder, had been given a citation by the NYPD for protesting at Barnard the night of the bomb threat. Rumors flooded that federal agents were raiding university accommodations looking for her and other students who had yet to be notified that their visas had been revoked. I bounced around from apartment to apartment, making sure not to stay in one place for too long. At Spectator, I stopped putting my name on any bylines. I missed Christmas, birthdays, weddings, and the death of my grandfather because I was warned not to travel back to Ireland.

In No Land to Stand On, Khalil writes, “I advocate because I have no choice. From the moment I was born Palestinian, my existence was political. What choice does a Palestinian refugee, deprived of basic rights, have but to resist the forces that seek to erase him?”

Since finishing the book, those words have stayed in my mind; I even see them when I go to sleep. Khalil’s memoir, written during his unlawful detention, is an attempt to resist multiple forms of erasure—not just the erasure of justice, but the erasure of individuality.

Among the indignities Khalil discusses in the book is all of the mechanisms of depersonalization that flatten him, and others like him, beneath the weight of nondescript terms like “activist,” “victim,” or “detainee.” He details the stories of the men with whom he lived in captivity. His bunkmate Juan often talked about how his newborn daughter used to sleep on his shoulder; at night, the absence of her weight haunted him to the point of turmoil, and he would cry himself to sleep. Alexander brought Khalil food when he noticed he wasn’t eating and taught him Spanish during a facility-wide lockdown. Heartbreakingly, readers learn that after being deported to Honduras, Alexander was murdered. These men are more than what can be described in one label, or surmised based on a single charge. And yet the system does exactly that: It erases their lives and individuality.

Khalil writes about looking up at the television in the holding unit and seeing his face on the news. The other detained men would look at him, surprised to see that news anchors knew who he was and that crowds of protesters organized against his detainment. “These men had been here for months, and no one knew their names,” he writes. To the Trump Administration, they were numbers—beds filled that would generate profit for GEO Group, the company that owns the Louisiana detention facility and many others across the country.

Khalil documents the inhumanity of the nation’s immigration system most affectingly in his retelling of the night his first son was born. He was denied furlough to be with his wife, Noor, during the birth. Instead of sitting beside her, Khalil listened through the phone while sitting on a plastic chair that faced the wall. The call disconnected and, in the time that it did, Khalil missed the moment his son was born. When the line picked back up, Khalil called the Athan—the Islamic call to prayer, which is “traditionally the first words whispered into a newborn’s ear, one of the most intimate acts a father can perform”—through the prison phone.

By telling his story, and those of the men around him, Khalil defies erasure. He demands that readers do more than listen and sympathize; he demands that you actively imagine the people caught in this deportation dragnet, in the hopes that, at the very least, your imagination will compel you to act.

In Khalil’s words: “To speak of endurance while others were facing annihilation felt like theft—of attention, of language, of grief that did not belong to me.”

Our attention, our language, and our grief belong with the people of Palestine, with the people unlawfully detained in the United States. Khalil was never meant to be the only one. Not everyone is at equal risk, but punishment is intended for all who will not rest until Palestine is free.