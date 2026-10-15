Living Through the Death Penalty

The last time I saw Johnathan alive, there was a pane of glass separating us.

He was strapped to a gurney inside the execution chamber at the Walls Unit prison in Huntsville, Texas, his arms extended from his body and a white sheet covering him up to his chest. I remember staring at the IV tubing that had been inserted into his arm, knowing what was about to happen and feeling helpless to stop it. I wanted desperately to touch him, to hold his hand one last time, to do something other than watch the man I loved die.

I mouthed the words, “I love you.” He understood. “I love you too,” he mouthed back.

Those were the last words we exchanged before I watched the state of Texas execute Johnathan Bryant Moore on January 17, 2007.

Almost twenty years have passed since that night, although there are moments when it feels as if I’ve never really left that room. Sometimes I can still see his face through the glass, the way his mouth moved after the drugs began entering his body, the color slowly disappearing from his skin. I’ve spent years trying to reconcile the person I knew and loved with the man Texas had condemned to death. I still struggle to understand how the deliberate killing of another human being could become an accepted part of our justice system.

The recent attempt to execute Christa Pike in Tennessee plunged me back into these memories.

Pike was eighteen when she participated in the torture and murder of nineteen-year-old Colleen Slemmer in 1995. The details of Colleen’s death are horrifying. Her family has lived with that loss for more than thirty years.

When she was convicted in 1996, Pike became one of the youngest women sentenced to death in the modern American era.

At the end of September, Tennessee attempted to execute Pike at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. Officials administered pentobarbital, a barbiturate used in the state’s single-drug lethal injection procedure. When the first dose failed to kill her, they administered a second. But Pike survived.

Witnesses reported hearing her breathe after the curtain separating them from the execution chamber was closed. An ambulance eventually transported her to a nearby hospital more than an hour after the initial dose was administered.

According to her attorneys, the injections caused Pike to suffer burns and blisters on her arms, along with a blood clot. They said executioners used at least seven needles during the procedure. Nearly six days later, she regained consciousness and began speaking. As of October 13, Pike had been discharged from the hospital and returned to the women’s prison.

I keep thinking about that ambulance. A woman had been strapped to a table and injected with drugs intended to kill her, only to be transported to a hospital where doctors would try to save her life.

I wonder what she remembers, if anything. Mostly, though, I think about Johnathan.

When Johnathan was executed, Texas used a three-drug protocol. The first drug, sodium thiopental, is a powerful barbiturate intended to induce deep unconsciousness. In the enormous quantities administered during executions, it can itself be fatal.

The second drug, pancuronium bromide, paralyzes the muscles, including those responsible for breathing. It does nothing to relieve pain or induce unconsciousness. If the first drug fails to provide adequate anesthesia, a person can remain aware of what is happening while being incapable of communicating their suffering.

The final drug, potassium chloride, stops the heart. Without adequate anesthesia, it can cause intense burning pain as it enters the veins. In a 2017 ruling examining Ohio’s lethal injection protocol, a federal appeals court acknowledged expert testimony that the second and third drugs could cause severe pain to a conscious person.

Expand Courtesy Lily O’Delia The author with Johnathan Moore while he was incarcerated, November 2006.

Before his execution, Johnathan wrote a letter to the state of Texas questioning the drugs they intended to use to kill him. He sent me a copy, and although I no longer have his exact words, I remember what he wanted to know: If the first drug was capable of killing him, why were the others necessary? Why did they need to paralyze his body? And why did they need to inject him with potassium chloride?

At the time, I didn’t fully understand the medical implications. I was consumed by the knowledge that he was going to die.

I wonder how much Johnathan understood when he wrote his letter. Perhaps he’d been reading about the procedure, trying to understand what his final moments would feel like. I imagine he was frightened. How could he not have been? I wish I’d asked him more questions.

What I remember most clearly about the execution is the harsh exhale that escaped his body after the drugs began entering his veins. His mouth moved, although I couldn’t make out what he was saying. I watched the color drain from his face and noticed blood inside the IV tubing.

Earlier that day, I’d pressed my hand against his through a metal mesh gate, and for a few moments, we were close enough to exchange breath. I wanted to stay there, with my face against the metal, because I knew what would happen when our visit ended. Hours later, I watched him take his final breath.

Johnathan was twenty years old when he killed San Antonio police officer Fabian Dominguez on January 15, 1995. Dominguez was twenty-nine, a husband and father whose children had to grow up without him.

I’ve never tried to excuse what Johnathan did. He took another person’s life, and nothing I can write will change the suffering his actions caused. But I also knew Johnathan as someone capable of love and remorse. His crime was part of his history, but it wasn’t everything I knew about him.

During his final statement, Johnathan apologized to Dominguez’s widow. He acknowledged her husband deserved better and spoke about the fear and immaturity that had contributed to his actions.

Then he turned his attention to me. He told me to stay off heroin. I had been struggling terribly with addiction, and Johnathan knew how close I was to destroying myself. He had mere minutes left to live, and spent them concerned for my well-being.

Then he told the warden he was ready.

There are people who will wonder how I could have loved someone who committed murder. I understand that reaction. Loving Johnathan never required me to pretend he hadn’t done something terrible. I’ve never understood why acknowledging someone’s humanity should diminish the suffering of the people they’ve harmed.

Johnathan deserved to be held accountable for killing Dominguez. But I’ve never been able to accept the state of Texas’s choice to execute him as justice.

Before witnessing his death, I was familiar with the arguments for capital punishment. Supporters said it discouraged murder, protected society, and gave grieving families closure. Afterward, I began looking more closely at those claims.

The National Research Council examined decades of research and concluded in 2012 that the available studies could not reliably determine whether the death penalty increased, decreased, or had any effect on murder rates. In a 2009 survey of leading criminologists, 88 percent said they did not believe capital punishment was an effective deterrent.

Then there’s the idea of closure: How does watching someone else die make the absence of someone you love any easier to bear? Some families genuinely want the person responsible to be executed. Their feelings deserve to be heard. But I question whether a death sentence can deliver what the legal system sometimes encourages families to expect.

Researchers Marilyn Peterson Armour and Mark Umbreit studied homicide survivors in Texas, where the death penalty was legal, and Minnesota, where cases resulted in life imprisonment without parole. Their 2012 research found better physical, psychological, and behavioral health outcomes among the Minnesota survivors they studied. Although the findings cannot represent every family’s experience, they suggest that prolonged litigation of cases considering the death penalty may complicate grief.

Colleen Slemmer’s mother, May Martinez, traveled from Florida to Tennessee to witness Pike’s execution. After it failed, she spoke publicly about her frustration and grief. She had waited decades for Pike’s execution, and yet Pike was still alive. I wish we devoted resources to helping families like hers find some measure of peace. Counseling, financial support, mediation, and long-term care could offer something tangible to people whose lives have been changed by murder.

There is another reality of capital punishment I cannot reconcile with justice: the possibility of executing someone who is innocent.

According to the Innocence Project, mistaken eyewitness identification contributed to 69 percent of the first 375 convictions overturned with DNA evidence in the United States. Since 1973, at least 203 people sentenced to death in the United States have been exonerated, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Those exonerated spent an average of approximately thirteen years under a death sentence before their release.

A 2014 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences estimated that conservatively, at least 4.1 percent of people sentenced to death were wrongfully convicted. Picture 100 people sitting on death row. Applying that estimate, approximately four may have been convicted of crimes they did not commit. Any of them could be executed before the mistake is discovered.

A person who has been wrongfully imprisoned may eventually be released. No compensation can restore the years they’ve lost, but at least they can live whatever time they have left free. Execution eliminates this possibility.

Even when guilt is established, lethal injection carries terrible risks. In 2014, for example, Oklahoma attempted to execute Clayton Lockett. Difficulties with his intravenous line prevented the drugs from entering his bloodstream as intended. Witnesses observed him moving and attempting to speak minutes after officials declared him unconscious. He died around forty minutes after the procedure began.

That same year, Joseph Wood took nearly two hours to die in Arizona. Witnesses reported him gasping and snorting hundreds of times as officials continued administering lethal drugs. In Ohio, Dennis McGuire underwent a prolonged execution lasting about twenty-five minutes using a drug combination that had never been used in an American execution.

I’ve read these reports and wondered how those men felt. I think of their loved ones—especially those who watched and were forced to stand by.

We call those executions botched because something went wrong. Johnathan’s execution went according to plan. The drugs entered his body, he stopped breathing, and eight minutes later, he was declared dead. As far as the state was concerned, the execution was successful.

For almost twenty years, I have lived with the memory of that supposed success. The person that I was when I walked in was not the same person that walked out. I suffer from nightmares, flashbacks, grief, survivors guilt, and other post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms. There are moments when the memory feels so immediate that my body reacts as though I’m back in that execution room: My heart races, I burst out in tears, and become overwhelmed with anxiety, fear, and sadness. I would never take back being there, but I was nineteen and understood very little about the consequences of witnessing an execution.

Lethal injection is particularly disturbing because it resembles medical care. The person lies on a stretcher with an IV in their arm while officials administer measured drugs. To those watching, the person may seem to drift off to sleep. Yet the drugs are administered to end their life.

Medical researchers have documented concerns that inadequate anesthesia can leave a prisoner conscious while the paralytic injection prevents visible movement. Often, I wonder if Johnathan felt pain. I remember his letter of questions and the movements of his mouth after the injections began. It’s impossible for me to know what he went through, and I have carried that uncertainty ever since.

I’ve always been interested in the stories of people society would prefer to forget: people struggling with addiction, living on the streets, or incarcerated. Maybe that’s why I’ve never been comfortable with the idea that a person can be reduced to their worst act.

Colleen Slemmer endured horrific suffering. Her murder deserves our full recognition; it also raises a question about how far we should allow the government to go in punishing someone who has taken another person’s life.

For years after Johnathan’s execution, I dreamed about the glass separating us. In those dreams, I could see him just beyond my reach. No matter how desperately I tried, I couldn’t touch him. I’ve come to think of that glass as a symbol of the distance we create between ourselves and the people we condemn to death. We watch through windows, close the curtains when something goes wrong, and discuss lethal injection in clinical terms that make killing sound like an ordinary legal procedure.

When Johnathan’s execution was over, I walked outside into the Texas night. Those of us who loved Johnathan held hands. San Antonio police officers stood nearby holding blue glow sticks. Outside the prison walls, I watched cars drive past. People were going home to their families, carrying on with their lives.

I remember feeling bewildered that the world could continue as though nothing extraordinary had happened. A man had just been killed inside that prison, and yet everything appeared exactly as it had before.

I remember Johnathan using his last moments to encourage me to live. I hope he knows that I survived. I wish I could hear the cadence of his voice once more. There are so many things I wish I could tell him, like how much his words meant to me, and how often I’ve come back to them during the darkest periods of my life.

Nearly twenty years later, I remain troubled by how readily we accept capital punishment. Society has a responsibility to protect people from violence, and families of murder victims deserve meaningful support long after criminal proceedings end. But I cannot accept that more violence is the answer.

Earlier this month, the Trump Administration announced plans to livestream the December 3 execution by firing squad of Nidal Malik Hasan, who is convicted of killing thirteen people at Fort Hood in Texas in 2009. After facing widespread criticism, Trump cancelled the livestream. The decision to call off the broadcast is welcome, but I can’t understand why turning a human death into a public spectacle was ever considered. Research has linked exposure to graphic images of violence with increased psychological distress and post-traumatic stress symptoms—an experience I know all too well.

After witnessing the execution of Patrick Sonnier in Louisiana in April 1984, Sister Helen Prejean began fighting to abolish the death penalty and continues to this day, more than four decades later. She has frequently quoted a saying commonly attributed to Mahatma Gandhi: “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.”

Since Johnathan’s death, I have reflected on those words many times. When I walked out of the Walls Unit, Fabian Dominguez was still dead. His family still had to live with the consequences of his murder. And now Johnathan was dead, too.

Johnathan’s family and those of us who witnessed his execution were left with the trauma of watching someone we loved die. In the end, two families lost someone, and neither death could be undone.