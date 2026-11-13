Kashmir’s Saffron Fields Face a Drying Future

In Pampore, India—also known as Kashmir’s “Saffron Town”—the morning sun hung behind a thin haze as Bashir Ahmad Wani worked his saffron field, breaking the soil with a rake as a dry breeze moved over the land.

Around him, hundreds of migrant workers from different parts of India loosened the earth with hoes and rakes, preparing the plots for the flowering season. Some played music on their phones. Lunch bags and water cans lined the field’s edges.

By the third day of work on Wani’s half-acre plot, the dark earth had begun to resemble golden sand. Beneath it lay the corms from which saffron flowers would emerge in a few weeks, producing the slender red stigmas that make Kashmir’s crop one of the world’s most prized spices.

× Expand Umar Farooq Bashir Ahmad Wani poses for a photograph in his saffron field in Pampore.

Wani, fifty-five, has farmed this land for three decades. His father worked the same field, following generations who depended on its harvest. Farming pays nearly half his household expenses, and saffron provides a substantial share of that income.

“Two decades ago, the field yielded about two kilograms [approximately 4.5 pounds] of saffron,” Wani says. “Today, it produces roughly 400 grams [.8 pounds], an 80 percent decline.”

Two decades ago, Wani says, the field yielded nearly five pounds of saffron. Now, it produces less than one pound.

His father remembered harvests so abundant that the family dried whole flowers and removed their stigmas later, when the rush of picking was over. Growing the same crop today takes more work and brings in less money than it once did.

Though India contributes less than 10 percent of global saffron demand, Kashmir’s saffron commands a premium—around three times the price of saffron from Iran, which dominates the global market—for its deep-red stigmas, aroma, and high crocin, the compound responsible for its color.

× Expand Umar Farooq A Kashmiri farmer separates saffron threads from freshly harvested saffron flowers during the saffron harvesting season in Pampore.

The spice features in Kashmiri cooking and supplies food processors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, cosmetics companies, and perfumers. Kashmiri saffron reaches buyers in many countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Britain, Spain, France, and the United States.

Migrant workers from other districts in Kashmir pick the flowers during the short flowering season, and then local businesses dry, process, package, and sell the spice. A shrinking harvest threatens income at several stages of that chain.

Researchers say climate change represents a long-term pressure on saffron cultivation, though weather alone cannot explain the industry’s decline. The quality of planting corms, soil management, disease control, irrigation, and postharvest handling all influence production.

Encroachment on agricultural land has reduced the area available for cultivation, while adulteration and the sale of lower-grade saffron undermine the market for growers who depend on quality to command higher prices.

Wani remembers winters from his childhood when long icicles would hang from rooftops. Families wrapped themselves in several woolen pherans—traditional Kashmiri attire—against the cold, and snow covered the fields for months. The snow replenished water sources that farmers relied on when their crops needed moisture.

Those winters have become harder to recognize. Kashmir’s saffron farmers face changing weather, declining soil fertility, crop disease, poor planting material, and irrigation infrastructure that often fails to deliver water. Urban development has also reduced the land available for cultivation.

Collectively, these pressures threaten an agricultural tradition that supports thousands of families and gives Kashmir one of its most recognizable products.

“The weather has become so unpredictable that we can no longer tell what to expect,” Wani continues. “It is affecting production and raising questions about the future of the crop itself. We can no longer predict the weather, and its effects are being felt everywhere.”

Climate change in the Western Himalayas has sharpened the strain. Snowfall has declined, dry spells have lengthened, and rain often fails to arrive when saffron needs it most. Warmer winters and increasingly erratic precipitation have disrupted the seasonal conditions on which saffron depends. The crop grows on elevated Karewa plateaus, whose well-drained soils protect underground corms from excess moisture. Too little water reduces flowering and yields, while too much can cause the corms to rot.

Farmers need moisture at particular stages of the growing cycle, especially when the flowers emerge in autumn. The timing of rainfall can determine the harvest as much as the total amount that falls.

× Expand Umar Farooq Kashmiri farmers harvest saffron at a field in Pampore.

A 2024 study by researchers at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir and the University of Kashmir documented the long decline. The study found a “noteworthy escalation in temperature” from 1951 to 2021 of about 32 degrees Fahrenheit per decade.

Changes in rainfall patterns create another problem. Even where annual precipitation totals have changed modestly, the number of rainy days has declined while individual storms have become more intense. Heavy rain runs off the land instead of soaking into the ground, reducing the amount that reaches underground water stores.

Fluctuations have long been part of farming in Kashmir, but farmers now have fewer reliable ways to compensate when the weather turns against them.

“There is a decrease in the time period during which we are receiving the rainfall,” says Sameera Qayoom, a professor and head of agrometeorology at SKUAST-Kashmir, a prominent agricultural university. She explains that a season that once delivered rain over ninety days may now deliver a similar amount over seventy to seventy-two days.

According to Qayoom, the resulting downpours leave longer dry intervals between rainfall events, while runoff limits the moisture retained by the soil. Farmers can therefore face agricultural drought even when annual rainfall totals appear relatively stable.

Government programs have sought to reduce growers’ dependence on rainfall. The National Saffron Mission, launched in 2010, aims to revive the industry through improved cultivation practices and irrigation infrastructure, including community borewells and sprinkler systems.

Wani’s field received part of that investment. The program laid pipes underground and installed a borewell about 300 feet away, intended to supply water to his half-acre plot when rain fell short. But the system never worked as promised.

“The irrigation system in my field failed from day one,” Wani says.

Plastic lines were temporarily connected to the network, he says, but those connections eventually disappeared. The borewell remained in place, but the water needed to sustain his crop remained out of reach. His experience highlights a wider problem: Farmers have complained for years that community borewells built under the irrigation program remained dormant or stopped working soon after installation.

A 2025 government review report found that only eight of the 124 borewells in Kashmir were operational. The review cited damaged infrastructure, land disputes, and the cost of operating and maintaining the systems.

The failures are visible on land belonging to Manzoor Ahmad Yattoo, forty-six, who lives beside a saffron field in Pampore. Black water pipes lie in piles near an unused borewell. An underground storage tank and generator, installed more than a decade ago, remain on his property.

× Expand Umar Farooq Manzoor Ahmad Yattoo points to unused water pipes at his home in Pampore.

In 2012, Yattoo’s family gave 2.5 marlas of land—about 545 square feet—to the agriculture department after officials promised a caretaker job for a family member. The position was intended to help maintain the irrigation system and paid 4,500 rupees a month, about $40 at the time.

Yattoo said his family received the salary from 2013 to 2015. The monthly payment rose to 9,400 rupees, about $100, in 2016, though he collected the higher amount only once. The payments subsequently stopped, leaving salary arrears unpaid.

The borewell was tested and had pumped water, he says, but the irrigation network remained dormant. The surrounding saffron fields received none of it.

The machinery is now “rusting away,” Yattoo says. “We feel trapped.”

The agriculture department acknowledges that the program has fallen short. Sartaj Ahmad Shah, the director of agriculture in Kashmir, says officials had proposed installing 124 community borewells in the saffron belt, with sprinkler irrigation intended to cover about 9,056 acres. But the department received only eighty-five borewells, seventy-seven of which remain idle, Shah says. Construction of the remaining thirty-nine encountered problems.

“There are infrastructure and operational issues that are required to be addressed,” he says.

A functioning irrigation system requires working pumps, electricity or fuel, properly connected pipes, and sprinklers to distribute water. The equipment also needs regular maintenance and a reliable way to pay operating costs.

A typical community borewell is designed to serve about seventy-four acres, or roughly sixty to 100 farmers. Under the program, farmers form water user associations to manage the systems and pay for electricity or fuel, rent, and other expenses.

Shah says the department can repair equipment and resolve technical problems when farmers report them. But he also stresses that communities are responsible for maintaining the systems.

“The government has made the asset for the community welfare, and now it is the farmers’ responsibility to manage it,” he says. “It has to work hand in hand.”

The immediate priority, he says, is to restore existing infrastructure, clarify responsibilities, and ensure pumps, power supplies, and sprinkler connections function properly. He acknowledges that constructing additional borewells before repairing those already installed would leave farmers facing the same difficulties.

× Expand Umar Farooq An abandoned borewell shed in Pampore.

These pressures compound one another. A farmer who receives too little water produces fewer flowers. A smaller harvest leaves less money to invest in healthy planting material or repair irrigation equipment. When government infrastructure fails, the farmer returns to dependence on rainfall, even as the weather becomes harder to predict.

For Wani, these changes have turned a family inheritance into an increasingly uncertain source of income. His memories of deep winter snow belong to a period when the seasonal water supply seemed dependable.

By early afternoon, Wani was still working through the soil. Some of the migrant workers had moved to other plots, and their music had faded. Golden light fell over the loosened earth, beneath which the corms lay waiting for the conditions that would bring them into flower.

Wani rested his rake on his shoulder, picked up his water bottle and a bag containing a tea kettle, and prepared to walk home.

“I do farming because this was passed down to me through generations,” he says.

He plans to continue working for as long as he lives, regardless of whether the harvest proves profitable. His attachment to the land runs deeper than the calculations of a single season, though the falling yield has made those calculations increasingly difficult.

Wani wonders whether the next generation will make the same choice. His children will inherit the field, the knowledge of growing saffron, and a landscape whose winters have changed. They will also inherit a nearby borewell, built to protect the crop from a shortage of rain, with a system that has yet to deliver the water it promised.

Beneath the soil, the corms are ready for the flowering season. Their future depends on the rain and snow, the care of the farmers, and the functioning of the infrastructure meant to sustain them.

Whether the next generation chooses to keep cultivating this land may depend on whether those conditions can still function together.