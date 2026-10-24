In Israel, Peace Is a Losing Proposition

× Expand Teo K/Shutterstock Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of Otzma Yehudit, during Jerusalem Day celebrations in May 2026, surrounded by his supporters.

Of the many attacks launched against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throughout his re-election campaign, perhaps the most baffling has been the repeated assertion that he is too supportive of the Palestinian cause.

This view has been expressed by former Minister of Finance Avigdor Lieberman, who wrote on X that “Netanyahu has again agreed to the establishment of a Palestinian state. We must not let this happen,” alongside a photoshopped image of the Israeli leader with Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat, who died in 2004.

This claim was yet again reiterated during an English-language debate featuring Israeli parliamentary candidates from nine different parties. When asked if they would support the establishment of a Palestinian state, eight participants emphatically said no (the ninth was temporarily disconnected and could not answer the question). Two candidates also used their response time to berate Netanyahu for having previously supported Palestinian statehood and accused him of enabling its future creation.

Pushing back against these allegations, Netanyahu has unveiled his newest campaign slogan: “Right or Palestine.” The message, appearing on billboards across the country, also features a picture of his chief rival, Gadi Eisenkot, who heads the center-right Yashar party.

Despite the accusation of support for Palestine as a popular slander tactic in Israeli politics, it is unrealistic to expect any Zionist party to meaningfully reengage with the peace process. Netanyahu is the proud architect of an ongoing genocide that has killed at least 75,000 Palestinians and injured more than 175,000. Eisenkot, seen by many as a more liberal alternative, has made it clear that he, too, holds a hawkish security stance, calling the idea of a two-state solution “delusional.”

This discourse highlights a growing national consensus: one in which military aggression is vastly preferred over a negotiated settlement to the question of Palestine.

According to a Gallup poll published three weeks before the election, only 26 percent of Israelis indicated they would support a two-state solution, while 65 percent of respondents were opposed to such an outcome.

In July, researchers at Tel Aviv University published the latest Peace Index survey, in which Jewish Israelis were presented with several solutions to the Palestinian question. While none of the proposals reached an outright majority of support, the most popular proposition was annexing the territories and granting limited rights to the remaining Palestinians. This outcome, supported by around 33 percent of the respondents, would mean the imposition of an apartheid system in Gaza and East Jerusalem, akin to the one that already exists in the West Bank.

Twenty-five percent of the respondents opted for a continuation of the status quo, meaning maintaining the military occupation in the West Bank and the siege on Gaza, where daily strikes have killed 1,400 people in the past year alone, despite a ceasefire being signed.

Only about 29 percent of Jewish Israelis surveyed in the Peace Index are in favor of peace negotiations with the Palestinian Authority. Enacting any of the other solutions—not counting diplomatic talks with Palestinian leadership—would require tremendous military violence, similar to what has played out over the last three years.

As to why many Jewish Israelis tend to prefer violence instead of diplomacy, much comes down to the belief that continued military force is necessary to ensure safety. In a Pew survey conducted this spring, many Israelis explained that an independent Palestinian state would pose an existential threat to Jewish people, viewing Palestinians with both fear and distrust.

Israeli historian Ilan Pappé says such views are “the outcome of a long historical process of ideological indoctrination.”

“Zionism is a settler colonial movement, originally of European settlers who saw the use of force as both the most legitimate and effective way of turning an Arab country into a Jewish one,” Pappé tells The Progressive.

Given this consensus, opposing a negotiated settlement has become a prerequisite for any politicians hoping to get elected. Around eight or nine Zionist parties are expected to win seats in the next Knesset, the Israeli legislature. While there are vast ideological rifts on a series of issues—from religious life to cost of living—nearly all parties have pledged a hawkish approach toward Palestinian independence.

On the far-right, Itamar Ben-Gvir—Israel’s minister of national security and an integral member of Netanyahu’s coalition who is running for a Knesset seat—outlined a plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza within the next six years. This past spring, Bezalel Smotrich, another member of the coalition, presented a campaign initiative dubbed Colonization 2030, promoting the displacement of Palestinians in both Gaza and the West Bank.

Throughout his re-election campaign, Netanyahu has used the destruction in Gaza as a selling point, despite international condemnation. He has repeatedly bragged that his goals in Gaza have “largely been achieved” and vowed that attacks on the Strip will continue. Regarding the West Bank, he has called the massive settlement expansion under his governance a “miracle,” noting that what has unfolded will ensure that “a Palestinian state won’t rise.”

While violent proposals are now expected from the Israeli right, the anti-Palestinian rhetoric echoed by the more centrist and liberal opposition reinforces how deeply this sentiment has permeated society.

Eisenkot has come out forcefully against settler violence, particularly the targeting of diplomats and Western journalists, but his position on core Palestinian issues remains foundationally similar to his rightwing opponents. Many of his objections to territorial expansion appear to be rooted in reputational concerns. He has opposed the E1 settlement plan, which would cut the West Bank in two, on the grounds that doing so would harm Israel’s standing on the global stage. Nonetheless, Eisenkot maintains he would continue to support settlement expansion across the West Bank.

In Gaza, Eisenkot—a former Israel Defense Forces chief of staff—is not likely to deviate from the violent status quo. He has pledged to destroy Hamas, either by implementing U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Gaza Peace Plan” or “through the use of military and operational capabilities.”

Among all Jewish parties, the only one signaling a willingness to compromise with Palestinians is The Democrats, led by former army general Yair Golan. Despite historically supporting a negotiated end to the conflict, in recent years Golan has instead advocated for separation, stating it would require a “galactic leap” to implement a two-state solution.

Despite the relatively soft tenor of his position, given how far mainstream discourse has shifted, Golan is considered a traitor by many in Israel. Democrat campaigners have been physically attacked in public, Golan himself has been accused of blood libel, and Israel’s security agency has refused to provide him with a security detail, despite Israeli police assessing a high threat level to his safety.

From the perspective of Adeel Abu Salih, a lawyer at the Adalah Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, little will change regardless of who is elected.

“Even the more moderate leaders that are running against Netanyahu, they are all people who were involved in war crimes, incited genocide throughout, and supported the use of every power Israel had in order to enact revenge after October 7th,” Abu Salih tells The Progressive.

The only platforms actively supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state are the Arab parties, which include the Joint List and Ra’am. Representing Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up 21 percent of the population, these two slates are projected to win thirteen seats in the Knesset—but both Eisenkot and Netanyahu have been unequivocal in their refusal to form a coalition with either.

The broad rejection of peace and hypernationalist sentiment in Israeli society has been growing for years.

When the Joint Israeli-Palestinian Survey was released in 2010, support for the two-state solution among Israelis was 71 percent, according to Israeli pollster Dahlia Scheindlin. In the mid-to-late 2000s, elections also looked markedly different. In 2006, Labor and Meretz, two leftwing parties that advocated for Palestinian statehood, won a combined twenty-four seats. In both 2006 and 2009, Kadima, a centrist party that supported negotiations toward a two-state future, garnered the most overall votes.

Scheindlin tells The Progressive that support for negotiations has gradually eroded, dipping below 50 percent by 2018.

“The massive drop in support did not start with October 7th,” she says.

In September 2023, the final Peace Index survey conducted before the Hamas-led attacks found that only 37 percent of Jewish Israelis supported the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

As civilians began to move away from the idea, so did politicians. In 2013, Labor sidelined its support for a two-state solution, running a campaign focusing almost exclusively on socio-economic issues. The two Jewish parties that did talk about ending the occupation, Hatnua and Meretz, only won twelve of the 120 possible seats.

Scheindlin points to four major factors that have contributed to the decline in support for the peace camp. These include repeated military escalations in Gaza, a lack of memory about the historic peace process, the perceived lack of feasibility of reaching a solution, and an ultra-nationalist political environment fostered by Netanyahu, who has held nearly uninterrupted power since 2009.

This tendency has only solidified as of late. According to a recent poll, 75 percent of new voters aged eighteen to twenty-one describe themselves as rightwing. Only 5 percent self-identified as on the left. With the election only days away, Ben-Gvir’s party, Otzma Yehudit—one of the most extreme in Israel—is poised for electoral gains, in part from a surge in youth support.

As the question of Palestinian statehood further fades from view, many Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank continue to live under occupation. Nearly all 2.1 million residents in the Strip remain displaced, many living in rat-infested tents without electricity or proper sanitation. In the West Bank, Israel has manufactured an economic crisis, accelerated land theft, and emboldened both the army and settlers to torment Palestinians on a daily basis.

Regardless of who wins, this will not change.