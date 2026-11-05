In Delhi, Indians Confront the Cost of Dissent

× Expand Sajad Hameed Security personnel stand guard ahead of the youth-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, India.

Anjuli Mishra traveled to Delhi, India, to protest for something she believed belonged to every citizen: the right to vote. By the end of the day on October 10, the twenty-seven-year-old was among hundreds of protesters seeking shelter from police at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, one of the capital city’s best-known Sikh shrines.

Mishra recalls people hiding in washrooms as police closed in on the house of worship. Outside, protesters raised slogans of “Inquilab zindabad” (“Long live the revolution”) and “Jai Bhim” (“Hail Bhim,” in reference to B.R. Ambedkar, an architect of the Indian constitution). Throughout the afternoon, she says, more than one hundred people had been detained.

“We are protesting for our right to vote. It affects all of us, so why are the police suspicious of us and treating us with such aggression?” says Mishra from inside the gurdwara, where she had taken shelter after being dragged onto a police bus. “This makes me angry.”

× Expand Sajad Hameed Security personnel detain protesters during the protest in New Delhi, India.

For Mishra, the experience was frightening not simply because of the possibility of arrest, but because of the disproportionate response to a demonstration over the right to vote. The protesters had come to challenge what they saw as a threat to their participation in elections. Instead, many found themselves trying to avoid detention.

“For the first time in my life, I saw thousands of armed personnel and police checkpoints everywhere in Delhi,” Mishra says. “It felt as though the police were trying to silence our voices.”

× Expand Sajad Hameed Security personnel detain protesters during the protest in New Delhi, India.

Since October, protesters in Delhi have been challenging a purge of the voter rolls by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration—which has affected an estimated 130 million names across India, including nearly 4.76 million names removed from Delhi’s draft electoral rolls alone—and the implementation of new demands for voters, which have included scrutiny over name discrepancy or requests for proof of parental or grandparental involvement in past elections. Critics have alleged that the process excludes eligible voters and could benefit Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which has denied allegations of political manipulation. The election commission has stated that it has removed entries of people who have died, moved, or cannot be traced, while eligible voters who have been purged can seek re-enrollment.

× Expand Sajad Hameed A protesters holds a placard during the youth-led protest in New Delhi, India.

Thirty-six-year-old Mujahir Ahmad, who has lived at the same address in northeastern India since he was born, tells The Progressive he found his name missing from the voter list in October.

“I am alive and still live here,” Ahmad says. “I have voted in every panchayat [local], assembly, and general election, but my name has been deleted from the voter list. I don’t understand why.”

In Delhi, forty-seven-year-old shopkeeper Ram Prasad describes a similar experience. He says he had voted regularly in state and general elections since receiving his first voter ID card at the age of eighteen, as he recalls, only to find his name missing from the electoral roll.

Prasad says he is worried the removal of his name from the voter list could affect his ability to use his voter ID as proof of identity at banks, government offices, and other institutions. He is concerned that this could create difficulties in accessing certain services.

“Now that my name has been removed, how am I supposed to vote?” he says.

The Cockroach Janta Party, an unregistered, Gen Z-led satirical political movement and online pressure group in India, called for the October 10 protest and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Delhi Police denied permission for the planned protest after citing short notice and public safety and law-and-order concerns. The day prior, a local police officer urged attendees at a mosque in Old Delhi to avoid the protest.

“Explain to your families not to participate in unnecessary crowds or protests, because the administration is doing its job,” the officer said.

× Expand Sajad Hameed Barricades placed by authorities on the morning of the youth-led protest in New Delhi, India.

More than 2,000 people were detained during the protest, according to Reuters. Security forces blocked access to parts of the capital and suspended mobile Internet services in central areas. Journalists covering the protests were also temporarily detained.

A member of the Bangla Sahib’s management, who requested anonymity to protect their safety, tells The Progressive that police asked them to expel the protesters, but management refused.

“They were sitting, sleeping, and eating here. They were visitors, not criminals,” the member of management says.

A day after the incident, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee President Harmeet Singh Kalka called it “deeply distressing” to see the shrine being drawn into politics. He said protests are not permitted inside the gurdwara and that the presence of uniformed police personnel on its premises violated Sikh values.

“This is a gurudwara, not an arena for your politics,” Kalka said.

The Committee to Protect Journalists reported that dozens of journalists were temporarily detained while covering protests. One journalist, who requested anonymity for safety concerns, says she was assaulted and abused by local police. She says officers grabbed her, dragged her towards a vehicle, and pushed her inside. The incident, she says, left her shaken as she was trying to carry out her reporting duties.

“I was there to do my job and report what was happening, but this is how I was treated,” she says.

Ayush Tiwari, a journalist working for the digital outlet Scroll, recalled that he was filming the detainments when officers moved to detain him, despite showing them his press card. When he identified himself as a journalist, police told him, “Everybody claims to be a journalist these days, you are no different.”

× Expand Sajad Hameed Security personnel detain protesters during the protest in New Delhi, India.

Tiwari said officers pushed him hard, left a scratch on his waist, and tore his shirt. He and two other journalists were then held on a police bus for about an hour and a half; he was released only after the vehicle’s engine overheated and started emanating fumes. Police later tried to detain him again but eventually let him leave.

“There were no violent clashes between the police and the protesters,” Tiwari wrote in a piece published by Scroll. “The police were just detaining whoever they could get hold of and the protesters were trying to get away.”

The Indian government rejected concerns raised by the U.N. Human Rights Office, which called on Indian authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly and release those arbitrarily detained. Officials said the right to peaceful assembly is subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order.

Mishra says she would return to protest despite being detained.

“I am an independent individual and I came here alone,” she says. “They have detained me, but I will come back. I will come back.”