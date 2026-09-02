In Defense of Voting Rights

Thousands protested disenfranchisement efforts on the sixty-third anniversary of the March on Washington.

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Last weekend, on the sixty-third anniversary of the March on Washington, thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. to defend voting rights. The mobilization took place amid President Donald Trump’s campaign to restrict mail-in voting and create a federal voter database, which would threaten ballot access and constitute a major security risk for millions of Americans. 

Martin Luther King Jr.’s granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, told the crowd to recognize the fight for civil rights in the United States as an ongoing effort. 

“We have to stop thinking about freedom and justice like a fifty-yard dash, or even a 100-yard dash. This is a marathon, run as a relay,” she said. “That means nobody is expected to run the whole race. My grandfather didn’t. My grandmother didn’t. John Lewis didn’t. Fannie Lou Hamer didn’t . . . . The countless peoples whose names we will never know didn’t. They ran their leg. They passed on the baton. That is how movements work. That is how democracy survives.”

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York also spoke, connecting generations of elected leaders in this fight for access to the polls, jobs, and freedom.