In Defense of Voting Rights

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Attendees at the March on Washington were not able to sit alongside the Lincoln Memorial’s Reflecting Pool amid repairs caused by Trump’s renovation debacle.

Last weekend, on the sixty-third anniversary of the March on Washington, thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. to defend voting rights. The mobilization took place amid President Donald Trump’s campaign to restrict mail-in voting and create a federal voter database, which would threaten ballot access and constitute a major security risk for millions of Americans.

Martin Luther King Jr.’s granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, told the crowd to recognize the fight for civil rights in the United States as an ongoing effort.

“We have to stop thinking about freedom and justice like a fifty-yard dash, or even a 100-yard dash. This is a marathon, run as a relay,” she said. “That means nobody is expected to run the whole race. My grandfather didn’t. My grandmother didn’t. John Lewis didn’t. Fannie Lou Hamer didn’t . . . . The countless peoples whose names we will never know didn’t. They ran their leg. They passed on the baton. That is how movements work. That is how democracy survives.”

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York also spoke, connecting generations of elected leaders in this fight for access to the polls, jobs, and freedom.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Members of a group called the Houston Freedom Riders wear matching “Defend theVote” T-shirts.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts One participant holds a sign that proclaims “Democracy IS voting.” The Trump Administration has pushed multiple federal agencies, including the U.S. Postal Service, to find ways to restrict voting.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Inspired by Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale,” women dressed in red-hooded cloaks have become a fixture at liberal protests in recent years, often to protest abortion rights restrictions. Here, an organization called the National Handmaid Army calls on the nation to not “allow fiction to become a reality.”

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Yolanda King speaks about the need to keep her grandfather’s dream alive.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Reverend Deacon Kenneth Radcliffe from the St. Charles Borromeo, Resurrection, and All Saints Parish in New York City stands in front of the Lincoln Memorial. The parish has a long legacy of social justice activism in Harlem.

× Expand Zach D. Roberts Three demonstrators from Indivisible hold a sign proclaiming “Hands Off Our Vote.” Like many other pro-democracy groups, Indivisible is running a voting rights campaign ahead of the midterm elections.