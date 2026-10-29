I Bought a James Talarico Campaign Sticker. Then I Asked for a Refund.

Last month, I bought a pack of two James Talarico campaign bumper stickers because I wanted his name on my car. I was excited about him as a candidate: Texas has long been a Republican stronghold, and seeing a Democrat gain traction in a U.S. Senate race gave me hope. As a queer, first-generation Salvadoran American living in Texas, publicly supporting him meant something to me.

When I put the sticker on the back of my car, I was, in a way, attaching my name to his. It felt like my small contribution to something we could build together. Drivers behind me would not know everything I believed, but they would know this was a person I wanted representing us.

Then Talarico went on Fox News and said he opposed transgender student athletes in girls’ sports if it “endangers safety or fairness.” I no longer felt comfortable with my endorsement, and contacted the campaign store to ask for my $9.66 back. Because I had already used one of the stickers, I asked if they would consider providing a refund as a gesture of goodwill, as my understanding of what I was supporting had changed. As of this writing, I have not received a response.

Living in Texas, I have become familiar with seeing LGBTQ+ people discussed as an entity public officials need to control. For transgender people, these conversations affect health care, schools, and ordinary opportunities to participate in public life. Texas’s Senate Bill 14, for example, prohibits specified transition-related medical treatments for minors. In September, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used a transphobic slur during a speech at Texas A&M University.

It feels like a dark time when people in our government speak about a community with such contempt. In a state as large and diverse as Texas, I want leadership that recognizes everyone who calls it home.

As a licensed master social worker, I think about what it means to live in that environment. How do people develop a sense of belonging when they keep hearing that institutions need protection from them? What does it mean to tell young people they matter while debating in what spaces they should be allowed to exist?

That was part of why Talarico gave me hope. He had questioned why national media outlets kept asking him about trans athletes instead of about the cost of housing and prescription drugs. “The only minority destroying this country is the billionaires,” he told MS NOW (formerly known as MSNBC) in March. I appreciated that he challenged the reasoning behind who was being politically scapegoated. His message seemed more aligned with the way I believe people should be treated. I wanted to believe that political progress in Texas could include LGBTQ+ people without requiring us to become quieter or less visible.

During his interview with Fox News, Talarico also reiterated his support for laws that would give local school boards control over athlete eligibility decisions. I was disappointed that he took this direction. I couldn’t understand why he emphasized the possibility of excluding trans students. Why not begin by explaining how we can protect fairness and safety in girls’ sports while taking the participation of trans athletes seriously? Talarico has described political fixation on minorities as a distraction from economic problems and concentrated wealth. He understands that politicians can challenge the premise of a conversation—I wanted that same willingness here.

In 2026, an analysis of data from nearly 3,000 trans women by the British Journal of Sports Medicine produced results that do “not support theories of inherent athletic advantages for transgender women” over cisgender women. The World Health Organization describes gender roles and norms as socially constructed, varying over time across societies. That doesn’t make physical differences irrelevant in the context of sports, but it gives us reason to question assumptions about how a woman should look or what her body should do. I am not asking Talarico to design every athletic rule—I am asking him to insist that trans people belong in the conversation and that their dignity remains non-negotiable.

The same question applies to health care policy. Talarico has also expressed support for a national ban on gender-affirming care for minors. These procedures occur, but are rare and the consequence of patients consulting with their doctors’ guidance. A study examining insurance data from 2019 identified just eighty-five gender-affirming surgical procedures among transgender and gender-diverse minors in the country that year, eighty-two of which were chest-related. None of the patients were children twelve or younger in that dataset, which excluded self-paid procedures.

The researchers also examined breast reductions among cisgender boys and transgender or gender-diverse minors. Of those 151 procedures, 146 were performed on cisgender boys. The authors describe breast reduction for boys with gynecomastia, or enlarged breast tissue, as a form of gender-affirming care. If we recognize that a cisgender young person may need care related to how their chest develops, why should a young trans person’s need automatically become a political controversy?

The World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s standards of care call for comprehensive assessment and involvement from relevant medical and mental health professionals before adolescents receive gender-affirming medical or surgical treatment. Careful and extensive evaluation is already part of those standards.

A 2024 systematic review of more than 3,600 patients estimated that only 2 percent regretted their gender-affirming surgery. That figure is not specific to minors, and surgical regret is different from choosing to stop hormone treatment or detransitioning. Still, it challenges the impression that regret is a common outcome. People who experience regret deserve support, and their experiences should inform better care—they should not be used to dismiss everyone who benefits and for those whose lives were saved by receiving gender-affirming care. Public officials like Talarico have a responsibility to provide this context rather than spew misinformation that jeopardizes life-saving care.

Allyship to the trans community requires protecting and advocating for them, especially when doing so becomes politically uncomfortable. I don’t expect Talarico to have an easy answer to every policy question. But treating trans people with dignity, even when it’s not politically expedient to do so, is non-negotiable. I want public officials to address the ignorance and misinformation that facilitates the exclusion of trans people. Too often, politicians and news outlets treat trans people as though their existence is the problem. Being affirming means listening, taking people’s needs seriously, and challenging the assumptions used to justify their mistreatment.

My disappointment with Talarico does not resolve the choice I have to make as a voter. I remain willing to vote for Talarico because I believe he would be more open to these concerns than his Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. But voting for Talarico does not obligate me to keep advertising his name on my car or to stay quiet to avoid boosting his more harmful opponent. I can prefer a candidate and still expect more from him. Other queer and transgender voters may reach different conclusions. My support comes with responsibilities I feel toward the people whose inclusion I advocate for.

I am not arguing that politicians can never change their minds. I want them to learn, listen, and revise their views when evidence calls for it. I also want them to understand what their messaging can mean to someone already wondering whether there is room for them. An electoral strategy may make sense for campaign development and still damage a voter’s trust. I am cisgender, and I am disappointed. More importantly, though, the perspectives of trans people need to be central to this conversation. People should not have to interpret every qualification generously to feel that an ally is still standing beside them.

In my refund request, I wrote that Texas has to mean all Texans. That is the expectation I had when I bought those stickers and decided to put them on my car. I can still consider voting for him, and I can still hope he listens. But I cannot lend my public endorsement if the people I thought it included are not being protected.

Trans lives matter.