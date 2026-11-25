Editor’s note: On November 4, The Progressive hosted a book event to celebrate the release of Dave Zirin’s new biography of Howard Zinn, The People’s Historian: The Outsized Life of Howard Zinn. The event was filmed and is available for viewing on our YouTube channel. All of the quotes from Howard Zinn in this article are from the book.

It was World War II, and twenty-two-year-old Howard Zinn from Brooklyn, New York, enlisted to be an Army Air Corps bombardier even though he had never been on a plane.

The young Zinn was not drafted. He was exempt from service due to his job in the Brooklyn Navy Yards, but signed up because he believed in the absolute righteousness of joining a global war against the Nazis and the forces of fascism. Zinn quickly became an ace bomber, describing himself as being “war-crazed, wanting to rack up more missions, not seeming to understand that the more missions we flew the more likely we were to die.”

As the months in combat wore on, Zinn, who was a teenage union organizer during the Great Depression, sought out fellow soldiers to talk politics. He met a one bombardier who said to him, “You know, this is not a war against fascism. It’s a war for empire. England, the United States, the Soviet Union — they are all corrupt states, not morally concerned about Hitlerism, just wanting to run the world themselves. It’s an imperialist war.”

Zinn answered sharply, “Then why are you here?”

The man replied, “To talk to guys like you.”

This encounter with an unknown soldier prompted the “war-crazed” Zinn to reassess his experience. He found himself “astonished and deeply impressed” that someone would risk their life on these planes not just to defeat Nazis but also to “wage his own political warfare inside the military, to persuade others of his point of view.” Two weeks after they spoke, this fellow bombardier was shot down with his crew. Everyone was killed.

Zinn also started to think about a theme he would tragically revisit often: how the powers that be can manipulate the masses to think that war is for the glory of a nation and at worst a tragic necessity. As he put it, “They always claim to be fighting for democracy, for liberty, against aggression, to end all wars—but is that not a handy way to mobilize a population to support war, indeed, it is absolutely necessary because people do not instinctively want to fight?”

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And Zinn began to question the motivations of the Allied forces. How could they be seen as unimpeachable good guys if they had histories drenched in “racism or colonialism or slave labor camps—one or another of which was a characteristic of all of the Allied powers. And of course fascism and Nazis were worse, but was war the answer? Was the only way to deal with fascism to engage in a bloodbath which left forty million people dead?”

Zinn would later talk about two of his closest Army Air Force friends—Joe Perry, nineteen, and Ed Plotkin, twenty-six—who died during the final weeks of the war. “They were my buddies in basic training,” he remembered. “We marched in the summer heat together. We went out on weekend passes together. We learned to fly Piper Cubs in Vermont and played basketball in Santa Ana, California, while waiting for our assignments.”

When Zinn was back in New York City, he looked up Plotkin’s wife, who said Ed went AWOL from Fort Dix the night before he was to be deployed in order to spend one more night with her. She told Zinn that Ed and she had conceived a child that night who never met her dad. Years later at Boston University, someone passed a note to Zinn at the end of class that read simply. “Ed Plotkin’s daughter wants to meet you.” Zinn was able to tell her about the father she had never met.

Zinn’s belief in the war’s righteousness, challenged already by lefties in the ranks and seeing his friends killed, was irrevocably shattered by his role in the 1945 bombing of Royan, a resort town in France that had become a hub for a subset of the Nazi leadership. Later, Zinn learned that civilians died as a result of the bombs he dropped. Perhaps this was the seed of a famous Zinn quote made four decades later, after President Ronald Reagan’s 1986 bombing of Tripoli, Libya: “There is no flag large enough to cover the shame of killing innocent people.”

After the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, Zinn felt culpable for what he saw as nothing less than a genocidal war crime. In August of 1966, Zinn and his wife of sixty-four years, Roslyn Schecter Zinn, traveled to Hiroshima, Japan. “I look back at Hiroshima, I look back at the bombings I participated in, and I feel sick,” he wrote afterwards. “I learned a lot about how it is possible to commit atrocities. Hiroshima and Royan were crucial in my gradual rethinking of what I had once accepted without question—the absolute morality of the war against fascism.”

Zinn also rejected the trope that World War II veterans should ever be thought of as some kind of “greatest generation.” He wrote: “I refuse to celebrate [my generation] as “the greatest generation” because in doing so we are celebrating courage and sacrifice in the cause of war. And we are mis-educating the young to believe that military heroism is the noblest form of heroism, when it should be remembered only as the tragic accompaniment of horrendous policies driven by power and profit.”

After the war, over the course of several decades, Zinn sent numerous letters to the Department of Defense seeking access to the records of his bombing runs. Some of these asks were successful, others were stonewalled. He kept the few files he did receive in a folder titled “WWII Photos of Bombings and Planes.” It included aerial photos of targets in Royan and elsewhere. At the bottom of the folder he wrote two words: “Never Again.”