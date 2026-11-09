Handing Gaza’s Children the Mic

In Khan Yunis, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, there is no professional television studio with specialized lighting; instead, in a cramped residential basement, blankets wrap the walls for sound insulation, and a single camera is passed back and forth by small hands. Here sits twelve-year-old presenter Mays Al-Kurd, reading her script with composure to show the world that Gaza’s children aren’t just “numbers in a breaking news broadcast,” as she puts it, but rather, newsmakers and storytellers of their own narrative.

After a near-total absence of educational, cultural, and recreational institutions during these years of destruction, displacement, and genocide, children in Gaza are working together to tell their own stories. Palestine Pioneers Channel—originally founded in 2015—relaunched in August 2026 and now brings live broadcasts via social media. The channel is an initiative through the Palestine Pioneers Association in collaboration with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in the United Kingdom. It provides psychosocial support to Palestinian youth by teaching them broadcast skills.

According to a UNICEF human rights report, approximately 700,000 children in Gaza have been deprived of education for the third consecutive year. They now face the threat of illiteracy and delays in cognitive development. Through the creation of Palestine Pioneers Channel, children enter an alternative classroom where they learn language skills, memorization, improvisation, and critical thinking.

× Expand Hashem Zimmo Mays Al-Kurd rehearses her radio script inside a makeshift studio in Khan Yunis.

Al-Kurd recalls her three-month training with Palestine Pioneers Channel on the roof of the building before the studio was set up in the basement. “There were no cameras or microphones,” Al-Kurd tells The Progressive, “so I used to imagine the water jerrycans around me as TV cameras. [I would be] standing in front of them and speaking to overcome my fear. The biggest difficulty was managing time; I had to stand for hours in the daily water line before rushing to catch my training session.”

Establishing a broadcast space in Gaza faces major obstacles: With the lack of basic audiovisual engineering supplies and Israel’s ban on television equipment entering Gaza, Palestine Pioneers Channel’s creators resorted to innovating local solutions directly from the displacement environment.

“Gaza suffers from a total absence of standard soundproofing materials,” Yousef Khattab, the channel’s director and manager, tells The Progressive. “We searched for thermal wool across all local markets, but found no trace of it. The only solution was to make use of what was available. We gathered blankets and thick cloth covers distributed as humanitarian aid to tents, wrapping and arranging them on the walls in a way that scatters sound waves and prevents echo.”

The challenges did not end with the studio walls. The battle for electricity remains a daily hurdle, as the team relies on irregular solar power alongside a rented generator prone to frequent breakdowns, which sometimes delays live broadcast schedules. Despite these constraints, the organization trains children in broadcasting—how to adjust camera settings, frame shots professionally, and the like—preparing them to lead the full directorial process from concept to execution.

Khattab says working with youth requires special sensitivity, including the ability to read their emotional state before putting them in front of the camera. “You are not dealing with a normal child in natural circumstances, but with children exposed to psychological trauma and deep wounds,” he says. “Under pressure, the human psyche enters stages of depression and shock, and art is the primary gateway to facing and overcoming these traumas.”

× Expand Hashem Zimmo Engineer Mohammad Khattab and his colleague operate technical consoles to stream the live broadcast.

Engineer Mahmoud Abu Karim and veteran theater director Ahmed Abu Janti, who live in Khan Yunis, lead the team that trains the young participants. Children were instructed to memorize theatrical scripts—such as Saud Muhanna’s play “Halima and the Dream,” which they performed for a live audience—and to perform Dabke, a traditional Palestinian dance that promotes messages of tolerance, social peace, and the rejection of hate speech.

Khattab says the students showed signs of fear and anxiety when first tasked with using a camera and crafting a message for broadcast. “But the training enabled them to overcome that fear,” he says. “Today, ideas and programs originate directly from them, and they are the ones who select their guests and discussion topics."

The featured programs include both entertainment and educational content. One section of the broadcast focuses on culture and popular heritage, while the program “Take Me With You” offers book reviews and discussions of stories read by the children. They’ve also produced films documenting the channel’s history from before the war and after its former headquarters was destroyed in January 2024.

Presenter Amal Annaba, fourteen, describes the launch of the live broadcast on August 20, 2026 as the “pivotal moment” of her life. “The guests were surprised by our ability to direct the dialogue and interview them with poise,” Annaba tells The Progressive. “After three years of being disconnected from school and the world, I felt I had achieved something significant. Today, when I walk down the street, and friends call me ‘the journalist presenter,’ or when our displaced relatives and those abroad watch us, I feel that the echo of our voice has indeed started to reach people.”

× Expand Hashem Zimmo Team members coordinate camera angles and audio feeds inside the improvised basement media center.

Fellow presenter Lin Abu Shamala has played a prominent role in presenting programs and hosted the chair of the Sheffield chapter of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Musheir El-Farra. She emphasizes that the experience brought about “a major shift” in her personality, allowing her to “face people with full confidence."

The channel lacks enough microphones, forcing the team to reduce the number of guests per episode. Without enough field equipment and transportation, the team also cannot send field reporters into streets and camps.

Still, the Palestine Pioneers Channel seeks to extend its message beyond the local scope into the global arena, serving as a bridge connecting Gaza's children with their peers around the world. “We are working on organizing direct calls and live dialogues connecting our children here with Palestinian children in the diaspora and the West Bank,” says Khattab, “as well as children from European countries like Spain, the U.K., and even Australia.”

“My dream today is for this broadcast never to stop,” says Al-Kurd, “and to be able to study journalism in the future to establish a dedicated satellite channel through which we raise the voice of Gaza’s children, telling the world: ‘We are children like you, we love life, we have dreams and ambitions, and we do not want to die.’ ”