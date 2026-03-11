Gutting Discrimination Enforcement in Education: What Could Go Wrong?

I never knew, until now, that the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) is just another one of those mouthpiece organizations for radical leftist terrorists. But that must be the case, because the squatter currently occupying the White House says that radical leftist terrorists are the only ones who dare to question anything he does. And the GAO is questioning how the squatter has gone about dismantling the U.S. Department of Education.

In February, the GAO, which “examines how taxpayer dollars are spent and provides Congress and federal agencies with objective, nonpartisan, fact-based information to help the government save money and work more efficiently,” issued a very scary report about the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR).

This is the office that enforces laws that protect more than seventy million students, including section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

The report said, “From March to September 2025, OCR received over 9,000 complaints of alleged discrimination and resolved over 7,000. About 90 percent of these were resolved by Education dismissing the complaints.”

All of this traces back to an Executive Order issued by the squatter in March 2025. It set forth thusly:

“The Secretary of Education shall, to the maximum extent appropriate and permitted by law, take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority over education to the states and local communities while ensuring the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.”

Consequently, as the GAO points out, “about half of OCR’s 575 staff were placed on paid administrative leave, and seven of OCR’s twelve regional offices were closed.”

The problem with this, the agency found, is that “Education lacks reasonable assurance that its actions achieved the stated goal of reforming its federal workforce to maximize efficiency and productivity.”

According to the report, Department of Education officials claim that steps have been taken to return all of the OCR workers who were placed on administrative leave to active duty, even as the officials continued to insist that “OCR has kept up with its workload and met its mission without these staff.”

I guess this means that when the squatter and the people that he has put in charge of the Department of Education say that “OCR has kept up with its workload and met its mission,” what they really are saying is that it has resolved the vast majority of the cases that have come before it by simply dismissing them.

That must be their idea of civil rights enforcement. And that’s what makes the report so scary.