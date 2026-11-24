During the first six months of 2026, the majority of sex-education bills introduced in U.S. statehouses aimed to restrict student access to comprehensive, accurate information about building healthy relationships, anatomy, sexual identity, gender, and reproduction, according to a survey conducted by SIECUS: Sex Education for Social Change.

Callie Simon, executive director of SIECUS, tells The Progressive there was a 7 percent spike in introduced legislation compared to the same period in 2025. Furthermore, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, sex-ed opponents have not only made curtailing in-school instruction about sexuality a priority, but have also turned sex ed into “a new frontline in the fight for reproductive rights,” Simon says.

Moreover, longtime adversaries of sex ed—including paid influencers, anti-abortion groups, established rightwing organizations like Focus on the Family and the Heritage Foundation, and newer groups like Live Action and Truth in American Education—are targeting young children in an effort to put them on course to become “pro-life” voters as they come of age.

“They’re using tactics that have been around forever,” Simon says, pointing to disinformation about contraception, abortion, and the promotion of heteronormative, pronatalist lifestyles. She says the anti-sex-ed movement is now also “creating a culture to make this agenda seem cool and glamorous.”

One of the movement’s newest tactics is pushing students toward the “success sequence”: Finish high school, enter into a heterosexual marriage, and then have multiple babies. In early 2026 alone, Alabama, Indiana, and Tennessee passed legislation requiring sex-ed classrooms to teach the sequence.

In addition, the deceptive Baby Olivia and Baby Oliver videos created by anti-abortion group Live Action are now mandated in twenty states. According to Simon, these videos perpetuate myths about fetal development, including an embryo having a heartbeat at only three weeks and a fetus playing in the womb at twelve weeks.

“Showing these videos in sex-ed classrooms is a way to indoctrinate kids,” Simon says, adding that the videos push kids to be against abortion at a young age. “Schools are showing these videos as early as third grade, when many children have not yet learned how babies are made.”

According to Simon, there is also a push from the rightwing movement to promote adoption over abortion: “Since adoption is one potential outcome of a pregnancy, it is not wrong to teach it. It is wrong, however, to teach it as the only viable option for an unplanned pregnancy, and to shame and stigmatize abortion and single parenthood.” Ten states, including Florida, Ohio, and Texas, currently promote this position, Simon says.

As a result, sex education in the United States is currently a patchwork of diverse curricula. Depending on where children are raised, the in-school sex ed program can look quite different, or not be available at all.

For example, only five states mandate comprehensive sex education—which SIECUS defines as requiring that instruction “encompass STI and pregnancy prevention through contraception, healthy relationships, adolescent development, assault prevention, anatomy, sexual orientation, gender identity and more.” And just three states—California, Oregon, and Washington—require that comprehensive sex education be taught in all public schools; only one state, Illinois, requires the curriculum to align with the “National Sex Education Standards,” developed by a diverse coalition of organizations gathered by the Future of Sex Education Initiative, a partnership between SIECUS, Answer, Advocates for Youth, and Planned Parenthood Federation of America. The standards support instruction that includes coverage of consent, healthy relationships, puberty and adolescent development, anatomy, gender identity, sexual orientation, sexual violence, contraception, pregnancy and reproduction, HIV, and other sexually transmitted infections.

Even more disturbing, SIECUS reports that ten states do not require sex education or HIV/STI instruction to be medically accurate, culturally responsive, or evidence-based. Meanwhile, thirty-eight states and Washington, D.C. require schools to emphasize abstinence, with fifteen states providing an “abstinence-only” instruction. Only eight states and Washington, D.C. require classes to cover sexual and gender identity. Nineteen states create what SIECUS calls “a hostile environment where LGBTQIA+ students are stigmatized and/or excluded from sex education.”

For much of the right wing, the rationale for opposing sex ed is clear-cut. In July, the anti-sex-ed coalition Truth in American Education argued that “sexual education should not be taught in school because it can be seen as promoting promiscuity, undermining parental authority, and conflicting with certain cultural or religious values.”

Likewise, in February, the rightwing, Protestant organization Focus on the Family, taglined “Helping Families Thrive in Christ,” stressed its belief that “sexual union exists to make babies, to nurture a mommy and daddy’s love, [and] to point us back to the love of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.”

But even within religious communities, real life is sometimes more complex than this Christian “ideal” and can require unlearning much of what was taught by religious entities.

Mo Banks, cofounder of the “Parenting is Political” podcast and organization, says that the group aims to challenge the myth that “there is only one legitimate way to build a family,” a lesson they learned after leaving the private, Christian nationalist school in Oklahoma they attended from kindergarten through twelfth grade.

“There was literally zero scientific information taught about our bodies,” Banks tells The Progressive. “In middle school, we were given the book, I Kiss Dating Goodbye by Joshua Harris, and the message was ‘Wait until you are married to have sex.’ We were also required to go out into the community to leaflet about abortion. We carried massive signs supposedly depicting aborted fetuses and had to tell people that they would go to hell if they had an abortion. Every student had to do it.”

Other political messaging was equally overt, Banks recalls. “My classroom had both a Confederate flag and a Christian flag, and while the teachers pushed us to be Republicans, they also pushed libertarianism, telling us to oppose government interference in our lives,” Banks says. “At the same time, they told us that if the government was going to be involved, it needed to be from a pro-Christian, anti-queer, pro-life perspective.”

For a time, Banks was fully immersed in this world, graduating from Christian high school in 2011 and then attending a Christian college. “After I left the religious environment, I had to go to a lot of therapy to figure out my sexuality as a queer person,” Banks says. “I’d been taught that sex was only for a man and a woman and only when they were married and in a covenant with God, so there was confusion. Thanks to my education, I had internalized homophobia and had a warped view of my own sexual needs.”

They add that their work at Parenting is Political includes organizing with people who were similarly miseducated, and this has helped their healing process.

Other organizations—both secular and religious—are stepping up to provide comprehensive sex education in community settings. Our Whole Lives (OWL), a twenty-six-year-old sex-ed program developed by the United Church of Christ and the Unitarian Universalist Association, was created to provide honest, accurate information about sexuality to people of all ages, from childhood through adulthood.

Reverend Chris Kapp, a Unitarian community minister from Pennsylvania, says the program she works with helps people dismantle stereotypes and learn how to build healthy relationships.

“We go far beyond a basic understanding of anatomy and messaging that tells people not to have sex,” Kapp explains, adding that courses run anywhere from nine to twenty-eight weeks. “We typically have a question box in each classroom where students can ask a question anonymously.”

Among the questions students asked in Kapp’s recent sex-ed course: Can washing a vagina with Mountain Dew soda after sex get sperm out? What does it feel like to have a crush on someone? Am I a pervert if I have a wet dream? Is it possible for girls to masturbate? Did I hurt my mom when I was born?

“We love science and talk about everything in an intimate, in-person space,” Kapp says. “The curriculum is standardized to be consistent wherever classes are offered, but we do a lot of role-playing about consent and about raising issues with partners. We know that accurate information and open communication can save kids’ lives, and stress that sexuality is part of our psychology, our physiology, and our physical well-being.”

Jackson S., who asked his full name not be used to protect his privacy, an OWL facilitator in the Midwest, agrees with Kapp, telling The Progressive they became an instructor in the church-based program to be a role model for students. “I am neurodivergent and live with physical disabilities,” they explain. “There are kids in many of our cohorts who are also disabled and/or neurodiverse, so the program directors wanted the kids to learn from someone who had these important things in common with them. It’s been good for the kids. It’s also been good for me to be the adult I needed, but never had access to, when I was growing up. To be a safe person for young people stepping into their teenage years has been wonderful.”

But Jackson says they’re aware that privately sponsored sex-ed classes are insufficient to meet the needs of the many people who are questioning their gender identity or sexuality, since they might find themselves at the mercy of unreliable social media sites, pornographic films, or publications that feature violence or racial or gender bias.

“We know that if we don’t provide young people with the information they need, they will find it elsewhere. It’s an [artificial intelligence] or Google search away,” Simon of SIECUS says. “Most folks in the United States do not know that sex ed is under attack and do not know that the attacks are a new way to target and attempt to further restrict reproductive freedom. We have seen pushback in every state. But we also know that sex ed that affirms and addresses all sexual identities creates an environment that reduces bullying.”

Nonetheless, despite efforts to restrict sex-ed curricula, Simon stresses the small glimmers of progress in teaching about reproductive health. Menstrual equity bills have been introduced in sixteen states so far this year, she says, and twenty-seven states and Washington, D.C. now offer free menstrual products in schools and other public locales.

“In addition, comprehensive sex education is now widely recognized as an important tool in preventing sexual assault since it stresses consent,” Simon says. “Sex ed is where many of the battles over our rights and freedoms are now playing out. The right wing seems to believe that if they can intervene when young people are seeking information, it will create a pipeline for them to become conservative, anti-abortion voters as they move into adulthood.”

Opposing these efforts and providing detailed, comprehensive sex education wherever and whenever possible is imperative, she says, not just because people need truthful information, but because dialogue and questioning will help democracy survive.

“We have to play the long game to give young people accurate information that is fundamental to democracy,” Simon says. “As progressives, we can’t forget about sex education.”