In recent months, a surge of youth-led protests has swept across the streets of South Asia, demanding democratic accountability.

Following youth uprisings in Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bangladesh, India and Pakistan have witnessed similar waves of dissent. Young protesters have staged demonstrations to question political authority, electoral legitimacy, and what they see as the erosion of democracy.

× 1 of 3 Expand Sameer Hussain A protester holds a poster that reads ‘Wanted: Murderers of Democracy’ at a demonstration in New Delhi, India, October 2026. × 2 of 3 Expand Sameer Hussain × 3 of 3 Expand Sameer Hussain Prev Next

In July, the Gen Z-led Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)—founded just a month prior as a mock political party advocating for youth through satire—led protests in India over the alleged leak of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses. Police officers met protesters with violence and tear gas. Amid growing calls for accountability in India’s education system, the country’s union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned—marking a major political victory for activists.

The CJP started as an online satirical movement in May 2026 after India’s Chief Justice Surya Kant compared certain unemployed young people to cockroaches in open court. The comment sparked massive online backlash. Abhijeet Dipke, a thirty-year-old Indian political strategist and Boston University graduate, launched the online satirical movement on social media, turning the insult into a symbol of collective resistance. Within days, the movement attracted millions of followers and used memes, satire, and political slogans to challenge the government.

What began as an Internet joke soon moved to the streets of New Delhi, India’s capital. Initially, the movement focused on the exam leaks, alleged irregularities in recruitment exams for public and government jobs, and demands for accountability in the education system. As CJP’s popularity increased, the group expanded its agenda to address issues such as inflation, unemployment, political representation, and democracy.

The movement reignited in September after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration purged 130 million names across thirty Indian states from the electoral rolls. CJP, along with student unions and other youth activists, called on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign.

Critics are concerned that eligible voters have been excluded to benefit Modi’s government, which has been in power in India for the past twelve years. In West Bengal, India, 2.7 million voters were excluded from the electoral rolls in the months before the 2026 state legislative assembly elections, leaving many people who were alive, eligible, and registered unable to vote. The Bharatiya Janata Party, headed by Modi, went on to win the election in the state for the first time, ending the fifteen-year rule of the Trinamool Congress, led by populist Mamata Banerjee.

When Mehvish Ali, a thirty-year-old coordinator of the CJP, heard about the election commission’s revision, she felt democracy had been killed in India.

“The government must be held accountable,” Ali tells The Progressive. “We are protesting despite the police crackdown, and demand transparency, accountability, and the protection of democratic values. They call us cockroaches, but this young generation will dethrone them.”

CJP-led protests have been met with police violence, Internet suspensions, and movement restrictions. Delhi police did not allow demonstrators to gather at Jantar Mantar, a popular protesting site in the city, and closed several metro stations. During protests in October, authorities detained Neha Bora, president of the All India Students’ Association, along with core members of the CJP, including Dipke.

“These illegal detentions will not deter us,” Bora told a group of reporters while being dragged onto a police bus. “This is a long battle for the restoration of democratic values in India. This struggle will continue despite my detention.”

× Expand Sherazi Vlog/Shutterstock Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters and workers gather with party flags ahead of Aleema Khan’s public address in Battagram, Pakistan, July 2026

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, young people are increasingly challenging the military general’s interference in civilian governance. They accuse the military establishment of orchestrating the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s populist government at the behest of Western powers—in particular, the United States.

These allegations, which Washington has denied, have deepened political tensions and fueled a direct confrontation with Pakistan’s powerful military establishment. The military’s controversial role in politics has expanded in the past three years as Pakistan’s chief of army staff, Asim Munir, has asserted his authority over the military forces and facilitated a Special Investment Facilitation Council, which formally permits him to take on a significant role in foreign investment. Allegations of electoral manipulation and deepening political polarization have expanded after Munir rejected claims of interference in the 2024 general election.

Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and prominent anti-establishment figurehead, has been incarcerated since August 2023 following charges of corruption and leaking state secrets—charges he has claimed are politically motivated and manufactured by the military establishment. With Khan behind bars, PTI has increasingly relied on young leadership to confront the military establishment in politics.

The 2024 elections saw further allegations of corruption after six parties, not including PTI, formed a coalition to meet the criteria for a simple majority in the country’s legislature. PTI members, whose party won ninety-three seats amid suggestions that election rigging prevented them from acquiring up to 180, have claimed their public mandate has been snatched.

The government’s declaration of emergency rule after political unrest in October in the PTI-led province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the disappearance of its young chief minister Sohail Khan Afridi have raised concerns about democratic freedom. Authorities have cited security threats and rising militancy to justify their actions, but young activists say the move “tramples on the democratic rights of people who voted for Khan’s party, according to reporting by UCA News.

In early October, 5,000 young Khan supporters led a march toward Islamabad to demand his release and access to medical treatment. In response, Pakistan’s army arrested Khan’s three sisters and thousands of protesters, and erected roadblocks at the entrance to the city.

Protests in both India and Pakistan have been led by youth who feel that the institutions meant to protect their rights have failed to address their concerns. Social media has helped these movements to mobilize people quickly and challenge dominant political narratives. For young protesters in the two countries, the fight is not just for a change in political leadership, but for institutions that are answerable to the people.

Mubashir Naik, a journalist and legal researcher based in Jammu, contributed reporting.