Flight Trackers Against ICE

In May 2025, a Bedford, Massachusetts-based computer programmer and pilot named Mimi came upon an account on Bluesky that piqued her interest. Each day, the account owner—a man named JJ—posted a list of cities with outbound deportation flights by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as their final destinations, most of which were outside of the United States. JJ’s posts typically included up to ten flights per day. Mimi, who requested that her last name be withheld to protect her privacy, tells The Progressive she couldn’t comprehend how a single individual was able to glean so much detail about the flight logistics of an agency that has gone to increasing lengths to obfuscate its day-to-day operations from the general public.

Among people who track ICE flights both on the ground at airports and online using free, publicly available flight locator websites such as Flight Aware, JJ has become well-known: his Bluesky profile, almost entirely dedicated to sharing the daily, precise details of ICE deportation and detention flights, has garnered nearly 30,000 followers. Within a few weeks of monitoring JJ’s page, Mimi reached out via direct message. Through their conversation, she discovered JJ was running his extraordinarily time-intensive flight tracking operation manually and independently. So she offered to assist him—and in doing so, began a trajectory that would lead to a nationwide effort to help defend immigrant detainees and their families.

JJ, who lives in Washington, D.C., and also asked that his last name be withheld, learned how to track flights using publicly available software during his service in the U.S. military in his late twenties. After leaving the military, he continued flight tracking as a hobby and was interested in how commercial and military planes involved in conflicts moved around the globe.

In 2025, as the Trump Administration began ramping up its systemic targeting of immigrant communities across the country, JJ found himself in between jobs and figuring out what to do next. A self-described “boring liberal,” he was horrified to see the photos and videos of people being ripped from their homes, cars, and sidewalks in broad daylight. He says he found it particularly disturbing how little information was available to the general public regarding ICE’s operational logistics and where the individuals they detained were being taken.

“I figured if they’re trying to hide [the flights], then we should definitely be looking at them closer,” he tells The Progressive. “It’s not a classified military mission. You’re just doing a law enforcement function, supposedly, of taking people overseas or moving them between different detention centers in the United States.”

When he began tracking ICE flights in April 2025, JJ tells The Progressive, he used a basic flight tracking tool called Flight Radar 24. Since the federal government provides no public schedules of ICE flights, JJ relies on different sets of publicly available data, such as flight logs and air traffic control broadcasts. But ICE follows a regular schedule of facility transfer and deportation flights—so the art of ICE flight tracking lies in pattern recognition.

JJ says he began to see patterns in the numbers used for call signs reserved for government charter flights; certain numbers were exclusively reserved for ICE flights. He also has a particular eye for noticing repetition of unusual repetitive routes—governement chartered flights that were bound for countries outside of the U.S., and departed not from major cities, but airports in smaller cities that had become ICE hubs, such as Alexandria, Louisiana.

In July 2025, amid Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wrongful deportation to El Salvador and ensuing legal battle against the Trump Administration, JJ monitored GlobalX—the airline which operated the plane on which Garcia was initially deported—in search of ICE flights into and out of El Salvador. He’d been tracking GlobalX for two weeks when the flight codes suddenly disappeared from his radar completely.

He broke out some of the techniques he’d learned in the military, and searched for planes that were following similar patterns as the El Salvador flights he’d previously been watching. But they were no longer visible on the public flight tracker. Now, they were shielded behind a privacy radar called Limiting Aircraft Data Displayed, a program that restricts aircraft flight data to paid subscribers alone, blocking the information from public flight-tracking websites—which celebrities like Elon Musk and Taylor Swift use to hide their private jets from trackers. JJ realized that GlobalX had changed the call sign of nearly every ICE flight it operated to “TYSON”—a specially designated sign that had previously only been used for President Trump’s personal aircraft.

Because JJ had already established a weekly predicted schedule of ICE flight from his weeks of studying aircraft routes, the TYSON call sign was only a momentary barrier–the name may have changed but he could see flights following the exact same patterns as the ones he had been monitoring continuing to operate. By the time Mimi made JJ’s acquaintance in September 2025, ICE flight tracking was taking up a significant amount of his time. Mimi was eager to help—but even with both of them working to update their spreadsheet of potential ICE flights, the tracking had become nearly equivalent to a full-time job. Mimi quickly realized that in order to keep up their operation, they would need to find a way to automate their work.

Around this time, Mimi’s close friend Toby—a computer programmer and flight tracker based in Bedford, Massachusetts, who also requested that his last name be withheld due to privacy concerns—had been introduced to a group of pro bono attorneys in Massachusetts. The attorneys rapid-file habeas-corpus petitions—legal proceedings that are often the last option for immigrants who have been detained by ICE illegally, or whose civil rights have been violated over the course of their detainment. The attorneys had seen local news coverage about demonstrations outside the Hanscom Air Field in Bedford, calling for a halt to all ICE deportations flights. The demonstrations were organized by a local flight watch group of which Toby is an active member. The attorneys asked Toby to create a database that could help them document and verify information about their clients’ deportation flights. When Toby called Mimi up to pick her brain, she immediately knew she had to introduce him to JJ.

Over the course of several months in late 2025, JJ, Mimi, and Toby worked together to develop a tool called Habeas Flight Watch, which automates the tracking process JJ had been performing manually by compiling the predicted ICE flights of any given day and auto-populating their call-signs, arrival and departure destinations and times. What initially struck Mimi about JJ was his incredible aptitude for identifying unusual patterns in large sets of flight data; it felt like he needed only to stare at a week's worth of flight information to be able to point to the particular planes and routes that were ICE flights. “Part of the program we wrote is called ‘JJ’s Brain,’” Mimi says. “We basically just tried to translate his mind into software.”

In May 2026, JJ, Mimi and Toby, launched Habeas Flight Watch as a first-of-its-kind, publicly available website. Its dashboard displays a map of the U.S. with color-coded boxes indicating major airports. When a user clicks on a box with an active flight, a pop-up window shows the exact flight code, how long the plane was on the ground before departing, its final destination, and its expected arrival time.

Even before its public launch, Habeas Flight Watch was used by immigration attorneys to help provide documentation for habeas-corpus petition filings. But over the course of the past year, the effort has grown larger than JJ, Mimi, or Toby could have ever imagined. In Dallas,Texas, ICE flight tracker activists regularly coordinate with the Habeas Flight Watch network as part of their work to draw attention to the increased use of the city-owned airport, Dallas Love Field, for detainee transfer and deportation flights. JJ rattles off other cities from which he has near-daily communication with local flight trackers, including Minneapolis, Minnesota; Twin Falls, Idaho; and Memphis, Tennessee. Habeas Flight Watch is now also used by family members attempting to locate their loved ones who have been detained, as well as immigrant rights non-profits, ICE watchdog groups, and investigative journalists.

On a recent Zoom meeting of Habeas Flight Watch users, flight trackers from Las Vegas, San Diego, and Ann Arbor, Michigan, do a round of introductions. While JJ, Mimi and Toby work behind the scenes in the digital realm, the participants on this Zoom call engage in the side of flight tracking that involves posting up at public parking lots or service roads near their regional airport and photographing ICE flights—and the detained immigrants aboard the flights—as they arrive or depart. These on-the-ground flight trackers have a symbiotic relationship with remote virtual trackers like JJ, Mimi, and Toby: Online trackers provide information that helps activists know what they’re looking for on the ground, and in person flight trackers are able to verify aircraft codes and arrival and departure times that confirm suspected ICE flights as they happen in real time.

One of the participants, Susan LaSante, is already well known among the group, even though this is many of the attendees’ first time meeting her. LaSante and her husband, Wayne, are based in Bedford, Massachusetts, but have spent much of the last year on the road. As seasoned ICE flight watchers, Susan and Wayne decided to devote their retirement road trip to documenting flights at airports across the country and providing mentorship to the newer flight trackers they’ve met along the way.

LaSante describes a recent encounter with a woman who had been unable to locate her detained family member after being alerted of his transfer from an ICE facility in Massachusetts. The flight tracking network was able to confirm the detained man’s flight was departing from Bedford and headed to Alexandria, Louisiana, where LaSante was already stationed at the airport with a long-range camera. “We were able to identify him by the fluorescent sweatshirt he was wearing—it was his company shirt,” LaSante says. “I didn't understand how much that would mean to them, because there wasn’t anything we did except to verify where he was. I think they just knew we cared, that there are people out there that care.”

LaSante then enthusiastically greets another meeting participant, Audrey Hines. Hines is joined by two other Las Vegas-based participants, Jill Glass and Buffy Taylor. “We met Susan and Wayne through our Democratic Socialists of America [DSA] chapter,” Hines says. “They took the time to show us the ropes of how to track the planes and document them.”

Hines, Glass, and Taylor formed a flight tracking team together after each getting the hang of staking out the planes individually. “Buffy is just like an absolute gem for this because she's an aviation enthusiast and a photographer,” Hines says. “Jill has an incredible long-range camera. We’ve got it down to a science.”

Glass, a schoolteacher who has devoted her summer break to flight tracking, says a large part of what motivated her to start this work was the fear and trauma she saw in the immigrant children that she teaches in Las Vegas. “What ICE has done to this country, it’s antithetical to everything I believe in,” she says. “It has to be fought in every possible way.”

This is a sentiment mutually acknowledged by everyone on the call. On the ground flight trackers who watch and photograph airplanes transporting ICE detainees know that the work entails seeing human beings shackled together and stripped of an identity on a daily basis. Multiple flight trackers in the meeting shared accounts of watching immigration officials casually toss pairs of shackles over their shoulders, or use them as props for jokes, while waiting to restrain the wrists and ankles of the next group of detained immigrants. Even from a distance, documenting these flights means bearing witness to acts completely devoid of humanity, the trackers on the call express. It is the shared desire to not look away from or allow that process to become normal that binds this informal group together more than anything else.

ICE flight tracking is not without its personal risks, either. Kris Olsson, a flight tracker from Ann Arbor, describes a run-in she and her husband had with immigration officials after attempting to leave the Willow Run Airport where they’d been photographing planes for the day. As they headed down the service road adjacent to the airport, they noticed four unmarked vans attempting to block their path. Through a gap in the road, the couple was able to squeeze by, but they were quickly followed by one of the vans. The van tailed them around Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor as they drove for miles aimlessly, until they finally parked at a grocery store near their house and waited for hours for the van to leave. Olsson says that although she and her husband now often feel paranoid when they leave their house, they have no plans to stop ICE flight tracking any time soon.

Before the meeting ends, Toby shares one last thought. “What I've been amazed at in this group is people's willingness and ability to take risks,” he says. “It’s a sense of ‘I'm willing to stand up and be photographed by ICE and have my name in their database. I don’t give a shit. I’m just going to do this.’ That commitment to doing something, that’s not ideological. It’s a moral sense, I believe.”