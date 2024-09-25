Brett Favre’s Last Shot

× Expand Arnie Papp (CC BY 2.0) Brett Favre at Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

In a moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world, Hall of Fame quarterback and Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre revealed that he was suffering from the neurological disease known as Parkinson’s.

On September 24, Favre was testifying to a U.S. Congressional committee about a business scandal that has dealt his reputation a major blow in recent years. Favre had been the top investor in a drug company called Prevacus. The shady firm was handed $2 million in welfare funds from the state of Mississippi. In July, Prevacus’s founder Jacob VanLandingham confessed to using this welfare money to pay his gambling debts and pled guilty to wire fraud. Favre has been blamed for also profiting from this theft, a charge he strongly denies.

Favre’s Congressional testimony produced emotional whiplash when, within his opening remarks about this grubby caper, he revealed his shattering diagnosis.

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” Favre said. “And I'm sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me, because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. This is also a cause dear to my heart.”

The announcement, while tragic and shocking, was also not surprising. Parkinson’s disease can be spurred by excessive blows to the head, traumatic brain injuries, or repeated concussions.

Perhaps the most prominent sufferer of Parkinson’s was the boxer who late in his career took punches like no other: Muhammad Ali. Favre played football like the older Ali: repeatedly pummeled yet always coming back for more.

No one is close to Favre’s record of 297 games started in a row. That’s not just a number for quarterbacks: that’s all players. In Favre’s time, unlike today, shots to the quarterback’s head or driving him into the turf was legal and lauded.

In a 2018 Today Show interview, Favre says that while playing, he was diagnosed with “only” three or four concussions but also commented, “When you have ringing of the ears, seeing stars, that’s a concussion. And if that is a concussion, I’ve had hundreds, maybe thousands, throughout my career, which is frightening.”

There will be apologists for the game who will no doubt say that one cannot “blame football” for Favre’s condition. They sound like the tobacco company executives disavowing any connection between smoking and lung cancer.

In a wide-ranging survey produced by Boston University, the forefront institution on concussion research, people who suffered traumatic brain injuries were 61 percent more likely to develop Parkinson’s. That is staggering. The National Football League and their feckless commissioner, Roger Goodell, would be wise to get in front of this, to not play the role of clueless tobacco executive.

League officials should be funding efforts to find new treatments. They should articulate how it is trying to make the game safer. They should take accountability for the fact that their sport can have horrific outcomes.

This announcement could also mark an inflection point for Favre. Even his most die-hard fans—and he has legions—have found it exhausting to laud this person as any kind of athletic hero. He has, under a bright public eye, displayed myriad flaws. There were the pill addictions, the attempted infidelities, and now most shamefully, accusations that Mississippi’s favorite son was stealing funds meant for the state’s poorest residents.

But Favre always kept a loyal following from people—particularly in Wisconsin—who will always appreciate how he laid it all on the line week after week with a boyish, daredevil grin. They adore the player more than the man, but when these categories inevitably spill over, they are fine with the contradictions because he has their hearts: his flaws are just part of what makes him human.

Now Favre gets to be the suffering saint of football: a great quarterback brought down by the game he played like a little kid in the backyard. He can be a receiver of sympathy instead of a source of shame. Favre will undoubtedly be offered support from all corners. And, given what we know about Parkinson’s, even with new treatments being developed he is truly going to need it.