I met Mike Ervin some thirty years ago, when he was leading a playwriting workshop for disabled writers at an innovative theatre in Chicago, Illinois. Ervin was already a successful disability rights activist, leading the push for accessible transit in Chicago and cofounding Jerry’s Orphans, which challenged the pity appeals central to the fundraising of the long-running Jerry Lewis telethon. Mike was warm, observant, and funny. He was always funny. His Smart Ass Cripple blog pointed out the absurdities in the ways society is organized (and not). His influential essay “Blessed Are the Butt Wipers” was just one of his powerful pieces calling attention to life as lived by those out of the spotlight. And humor was very much present at Mike Ervin’s “Smart Ass Cripple Life Celebration,” the most festive memorial I’ve experienced. It’s always good to see disabled people singing and dancing, and there is no better way to honor this spirited artist, who was so good at stirring up what the late John Lewis would call “good trouble.”

Mike Ervin passed away on November 3. I shared this elegy at the celebration of his life in Chicago on Friday November 13, 2026.