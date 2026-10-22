A Lie By Any Other Name

I do hereby solemnly swear to you, dear readers, that you will never see the words “disinformation” and “misinformation” in anything (else) that I write. You will also never again read me using the word “nationalist” when referring to people who are really supremacists.

Yes, this will be a safe space for those of you who hate reading those words as much as I do. Because I think that those words only serve to soften the hateful impact of some people’s belief systems and that the media is all too willing to play this game far too often.

After all, what do white nationalists believe? They believe that white people are inherently superior to everyone else and therefore there ought to be a nation where white people will always be in charge. And just what nation should that be? Why of course, you silly goose, it should be the good old U.S. of A. No other place will do.

How is this any different from what a white supremacist believes? And the same applies to Christian nationalists.

I have a running gag going with a friend. He says to me, “You disinformed me.” And I say to him, “You’re the one who’s a dirty, rotten disinformer.” We were really calling each other liars, but it’s much easier to just call somebody a disinformer since it sounds nicer. It means the same thing.

There is supposed to be a difference between amplifying disinformation and amplifying misinformation. When a person spreads disinformation, they are intentionally lying because the spreader knows that the information is not correct. (My wife says that people who do stuff like that have a bad case of “lieabetes.”) But when someone spreads misinformation, they supposedly don’t know that what they are passing off as the truth is really false.

One would assume that once any decent person realizes that they have been spreading lies, they would want to immediately stop spreading them. But it doesn’t always work that way. And why were they so naive that they didn’t recognize all of the lies in the first place, before they started passing them along?

It’s all just an exercise in rebranding that’s akin to trying to put lipstick on a pig. But a liar is a liar is a liar. And so I hereby solemnly swear that I will call ‘em as I see ‘em.