A Joyous Election in Michigan

While waiting in a long voting line at a polling location in Dearborn, Michigan, on Election Day, one voter in a hijab talked with two first-time voters and an election official. She explained that she dragged her dad there to vote for the first time in his life. The election official said he planned to drag his mom over to vote when his shift was over, too. “Yeah, you just got to grab Momma by the hijab and go vote.”

A big laugh rippled down the voting line.

Amid the levity, the Dearborn community took voting seriously, as did voters throughout Michigan—generating a midterm record voter turnout of 4.8 million.

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When I arrived in Pontiac, Michigan, just four days earlier, none of this was a sure thing. Polls had the Senate race neck-and-neck. This is one reason why the national news media focused so much on Democratic U.S. House Representative Haley Stevens’s endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers over Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, just days before the election.

I was in Pontiac for an El-Sayed rally taking place on his birthday, October 31. The crowd sang “Happy Birthday” as he entered the venue. Rally goers were celebratory and seemingly happy to finally have a candidate who didn’t feel like a compromise. It reminded me of what New Yorkers who elected Zohran Mamdani as mayor told me after his victory: They didn’t blindly believe he was going to lead them into a New Deal utopia, but they believed he would at least fight for them.

Three women with different backgrounds—one in a “Jews for Abdul” T-shirt, one in a “Latinos for Abdul” T-shirt, and one wearing a hijab—asked for a photo, posing together to combat the bipartisan myth that El-Sayed is an antisemitic extremist.

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The day after the Pontiac rally was a Sunday, which for me would typically include covering a “Souls to the Polls” event—usually organized by local Black churches to facilitate early voting. But right before the event I was set to cover, I got a text from a colleague to run to the Perfecting Church in Detroit. Stevens was planning to appear there alongside Rogers, whom she endorsed. Her change of course shocked Democrats after she had repeatedly endorsed her former primary challenger El-Sayed. She offered little reason other than El-Sayed’s refusal to campaign with her.

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After the Stevens debacle, high profile Democrats like U.S. Representative Debbie Dingell from Michigan and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts renewed expression of their support for El-Sayed. Both lawmakers joined him at an event at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on November 2.

That night in Detroit, the last before Election Day, the El-Sayed campaign held a large rally with Warren and the actor and rapper Common. It also featured El-Sayed’s wife and psychiatrist Dr. Sarah Jukaku, who told a passionate crowd why El-Sayed was right for the job.

“With Abdul, what you see is what you get,” Jukaku said. “Abdul is the same to me and my daughters as he is to you. He says the same things no matter where he is and no matter who he’s talking to, because he believes and means those things. And that’s what makes him such an unusual politician. No corporation, no billionaire, no special interest, tells him what to do, or what to say. Except maybe me, sometimes.”

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Later, Common took the stage and shared a story from his work on the 2014 film Selma by Ava DuVernay, which dramatized the story of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

On election night, Michigan decisively sent its first Muslim Senator to Washington, D.C.—no small feat amid open and rampant Islamophobia in the Trump Administration and around the country. Here in Michigan, home to communities with the highest concentrations of Muslim Americans in the country, there is joy.