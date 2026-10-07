Gaza Cannot Be Rebuilt Without Rebuilding the Conditions for Life

When people talk about rebuilding Gaza, they often talk about concrete. They discuss how to clear rubble, reconstruct hospitals and schools, restore water and electricity, and rebuild housing. They debate about who should govern Gaza, without Gazans at the table.

These conversations ignore the fact that rebuilding the walls of a restored home cannot restore the life that was lived within them. No policy roadmap will bring back the loved ones who were killed or make up for the years stolen from children who grew up surrounded by destruction.

Rebuilding Gaza has to begin with a more fundamental question: What kind of life are Palestinians being asked to return to? Reconstruction cannot be treated as a purely physical project. It needs to center the political and social conditions that allow Palestinians to live, remain, return, and build a future.

I have watched Gaza be destroyed before. I grew up through the wars of 2008, 2012, 2014, and 2021, each of which was followed by promises from international governments and organizations of rebuilding and returning to normal life. “Normal” in Gaza often meant rebuilding what had been destroyed while knowing it could be destroyed again.

My own home in Gaza City was destroyed twice, first in 2021 and again in 2024. The first time, I learned about its destruction after the fact; the second, I watched it happen. On February 6, 2024, after nine days of siege of my neighborhood, Israeli officers forced us out of our home. They took us to an excavated area and surrounded us with tanks and armed soldiers. We were ordered to sit while they pointed their weapons at us. And then, right in front of our eyes, they blew up our home and our neighbor’s home.

I remember looking at our house for the last time. For years, it had been the place I returned to, the place that gave me warmth and a sense of safety. In a matter of minutes, it became rubble. What stayed with me was not only the loss of the building, but the feeling that I had lost the place that had held me.

After we were forced to leave our neighborhood for the south that night, we walked for seven hours along the beach in the cold. We were hungry, exhausted, and unsure of where we were going. By the time we reached Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza around dawn, I was carrying the physical burden of displacement, and the knowledge that I had been separated from the place I called home.

That experience has changed the way I think about reconstruction. Rebuilding a destroyed house matters—so does rebuilding the possibility of living there without fear that it will be destroyed again, or that you will once again be forced to leave.

I worry when politicians and international officials speak about reconstruction as though Gaza were an empty piece of land waiting to be redesigned. In January 2026, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace presented a vision for a “New Gaza,” including plans for new housing, economic zones, infrastructure, and coastal development. Jared Kushner, the so-called U.S. special envoy for peace who helped present the plan, described a future of high-rise buildings, tourism, and investment. The proposal calls for planning and oversight by an international structure. Palestinians are expected to live within a future designed largely by people outside Gaza.

When I hear these plans, I cannot help thinking about what gets lost when Gaza is described primarily as a development project. Gaza is not an empty coastline waiting for towers and hotels to be built, or for developers to invest. It is my home and the home of more than two million people who have spent generations building their lives here. It is where people live, study, work, worship, celebrate, and raise children despite siege, repeated wars, displacement, and deprivation. Before anyone draws a new skyline for Gaza, we should have a meaningful say in what is rebuilt, where it is rebuilt, and what kind of future it is meant to serve.

For Palestinians in Gaza, the catastrophe has always been about more than what was destroyed. It has also been about the conditions under which we have been expected to live: a blockade, repeated military assaults, displacement, and restrictions on access to food, water, medicine, education, and movement. These conditions have shaped what kind of life is possible in Gaza.

It is possible to reconstruct apartment blocks while leaving Palestinians politically powerless. It is possible to repair water systems while maintaining restrictions on movement and access. It is possible to rebuild schools while denying children the stability and freedom that education requires.

Rather than simply managing destruction, reconstruction should address the occupation. Reconstruction should ask what we want Gaza’s society and systems to look like. We are people with the right to determine the future of our own society. What does a safe and dignified life look like to us?

For me, that means feeling safe in my own home without the constant fear of being displaced or bombed hanging over me. It means knowing that I can stay here, build a life here, and plan for a future without expecting it to disappear again.

That is also why the future of institutions such as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, or UNRWA, is inextricably linked to reconstruction. For Palestinian refugees, its schools, clinics, and other services are a lifeline and a reminder that our displacement remains unresolved.

Moreover, addressing the conditions that have led to our current moment is crucial for the well-being of children in Gaza. The children growing up during this period have spent years watching their homes, schools, neighborhoods, and families disappear while the possibility of returning to their old lives grows more distant. They’ve been forced to adapt to conditions no child should have to understand.

When I was growing up, I watched Gaza try to rebuild after each war. We kept waiting for life to return to normal. Children in Gaza today should not have to become adults who measure their lives by wars survived, homes rebuilt, or people lost. They need to grow up knowing that their lives are worth more than survival.

A child returning to a newly rebuilt school needs a desk, books, and a sound structure. They also need clean water, food, health care, and a safe place to play. They need parents who can imagine a future for them—and the freedom to imagine one for themselves. Reconstruction should give them a reality in which they can grow up without waiting for the next war.

Through my work as a journalist, I have met families from northern Gaza whose homes were destroyed and who now live in tents or damaged houses that could collapse at any time. I have seen how different reconstruction looks from the perspective of families still living among unstable walls and ruins.

One of the biggest mistakes the international community can make is to rebuild Gaza without giving Gazans real power over how it is rebuilt. Our voices cannot be invited into reconstruction only after the major political and economic decisions have already been made.

Too often, Palestinians are spoken about as recipients of aid, victims of war, or statistics in humanitarian reports. But we are also doctors, teachers, engineers, journalists, builders, students, and community organizers. We know our neighborhoods and our institutions. Palestinian doctors who kept hospitals running without electricity can lead the rebuilding of the health system and teachers who taught in makeshift tents can design schools that meet children’s trauma needs. The engineers and builders from Gaza who know which materials survive our conditions and which neighborhoods need priority can lead construction projects.

Families should have a say in where and how they return. Communities should help determine which schools, hospitals, roads, and public spaces are rebuilt first. Reconstruction should create opportunities for Palestinians to rebuild their own communities rather than making them dependent on outside contractors and institutions.

The world cannot congratulate itself for rebuilding a house while ignoring the person who was killed inside it. It cannot rebuild a school while ignoring the children who will never return to its classrooms. And it cannot rebuild Gaza without confronting the political conditions that have made repeated destruction possible

Reconstruction must therefore be understood as a social and political project as much as a physical one. As a Gazan, I want the world to help create the conditions in which destruction is no longer inevitable. Not the construction of a “new Gaza” on top of the old one. Because Gaza does not only need its buildings rebuilt. It needs its people to be allowed to live.