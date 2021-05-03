Workers Unite for May Day March

International workers day was celebrated this year in San Francisco with a march calling for Congressional action on the PRO Act.

May Day is celebrated around the globe as International Workers Day. Begun in Chicago in 1886 in the struggle for an eight-hour workday, the event is commemorated each year with marches and rallies. In San Francisco this year, more than one thousand working people—dockworkers, members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, and many other unions and workers groups—rallied on May 1 and marched up Market Street, to protest racism and call for passage of the PRO Act by the U.S. Congress. Longtime activist Angela Davis was an honored guest. She marched and spoke at the rally. Labor journalist and photographer David Bacon was there and provided these images.