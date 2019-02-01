Women Who Stay in Mexico Carry Empty Hearts and Heavier Burdens

Migration does not start at borders, where world leaders want to build walls or where they turn away boats full of migrants. Migration often begins with decisions made in family kitchens.

It is the result of day-to-day hardships, some made more challenging by outside forces including climate change and foreign trade agreements that destroy local farmers’ livelihoods. For many families, migration is their only option.

Most often, it is the men who leave and the women who are left behind. One of the biggest challenges they face is the education of the children. Too often young boys drop out of school and then migrate themselves. Women who stay must also make more decisions about community issues. This might make them more independent and confident, but also more stressed.

We created Women Who Stay to tell the stories of those who remain at home as family members migrate. It presents a more complex view of migration, giving voice to those who are left behind. In these photos, we focus on rural Mexico, where millions of families live without close family members for years.