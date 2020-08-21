Why Change Horses Mid-Stream?

For a guy who touted his ability to fix the “American carnage” during his inaugural address, President Trump is now selling himself as the only guy who can fix our current American carnage. With those Democrat-state antifa punks behind every bush, Trump says he’s going to fix up this country and make it tremendously great.

Those minorities heading for “suburban housewife” territory? Trump will protect you, but not in a racist way, of course. (Never mind that he seems to be stuck in the 1950s version of white flight.) It’s a new style of campaigning: Things are SO bad under my watch that you need to reelect me so I can fix them.

Trump is campaigning on fixing the very things he is destroying. It would be even funnier if Trump wasn’t actually wrecking our country along the way to the election. He can’t seem to create a reality to match his own boogymen fast enough. Send in the feds to bash heads and bring order. Open up everything so the economy doesn’t crater. Oops and oops.