What Would MAGA-Jesus Do?

The social media firestorm that erupted after a group of MAGA-hat-wearing high school students taunted a Native American man on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial has yet to die down. Unlike many of the pundits out there, I don’t think this event is all about the evils of social media and confusion over video angles.

This event is about a large group of students from a Catholic high school in Kentucky getting into a confrontation with a handful of Hebrew Israelites — which led the students into a confrontation with an old Native American man. Yes, the Hebrew Israelites are a nutty and foul-mouthed bunch of zealots, but that does not justify a racist tomahawk-chop display by dozens of high school kids, many who were wearing MAGA hats (and at least one MAGA ski hat).

More mind boggling than the event itself is the (literally) holier-than-thou PR response by some of the students and their defenders. Just a good bunch of Catholic school boys, they are! Boys who support an immoral president who separates babies from their mothers who are trying to escape violence and other horrors, to name just one thing I think might make Jesus just a teeny tiny bit upset.