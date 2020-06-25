Sit, Bike, Skate, March on Washington

A photo essay from the ongoing protests against police brutality in the nation’s capital.

As protests against police brutality sprung up around the country following the killing of George Floyd on May 25, demonstrators took to the streets of the nation’s capital. Protesters were met with force—rubber and pepper bullets, pepper spray and tear gas, shields and batons. But the protests continue, and community organizations, including several newly formed collectives, are working to galvanize protesters toward sustained action and long-term, systemic change. 

Here are some photos from the ongoing protests in Washington, D.C.:

