Undo-ocracy

From Wisconsin to Michigan to North Carolina, fishy power grabs (or even voter fraud) are afoot. Democratic wins are being beat back by Republicans passing lame duck legislation that strips power of newly elected leaders.

It might at first glance look like political power struggles that are too wonky to care about. Unfortunately, following on the heels of Republican voter suppression efforts, gerrymandering and the occasional court-packing, there is a more ominous tone.

Take a look at Hungary to see what happens when a political party is able to capture and maintain power at all costs. White nationalism, anyone? The anti-democratic tendencies of state Republican parties do not bode well for national elections, not that those are any pillar of democracy these days.