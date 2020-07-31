The Twitter Virus Task Force

President Trump and his cohorts are eager to throw everything they’ve got at the coronavirus pandemic short of actual science and logic. Just when you thought Trump was becoming slightly responsible and at last occasionally wearing a mask, he jumps on the latest hydroxychloroquine sales pitch.

The source of the latest sales pitch just happened to be a minister turned doctor who believes demon witches have sex with people and reptilian creatures run the government. (She almost had me at the reptilian creatures.) Besides the laughable and fantastical, Trump crew’s latest miracle doctor happens to have some pretty horrible anti-LGBTQ views that don’t exactly fit the mold of sound science.

But a wacko doctor isn’t the worst of it. Trump is still slamming Dr. Fauci, the one person who seems most suited to help!

It really seems that Trump thinks he can talk away the pandemic, even though he’s been trying to do that since February. First step: talk it away. Second step: put Jared on the case. Third and every step thereafter: talk it away.