Trump’s Tour of Duty

President Trump is having a busy few days, what with seat-of-the-pants diplomacy with North Korea, Michael Cohen testifying before congressional committees and an impending Mueller report. It would be understandable if Trump was a little too distracted to end a war and disarm a crazed nuclear-armed tyrant. A summit was a nice distraction while it lasted.

The drumbeat of the Trump crowd predicting an impending favorable Mueller report continues — never mind the awful and incriminating facts that have already come out about a corrupt administration. Oh, and don’t forget the slew of indicted and convicted Trump cohorts.

Between Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels, Robert Mueller, Democratic committee investigations and the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, I think the President has his hands full without trying to negotiate a nuclear deal.