I’m beginning to think President Trump’s “path to victory” is really nothing more than a path to relevance and continued fundraising. The votes have been counted, and in some cases, recounted. They’ve been certified. Lawsuits have been heard, laughed at, and tossed out. The Electoral College has weighed in and called this election. It’s over.

But it isn’t over in the rightwing fever dreams of places like Fox News, Newsmax, Breitbart, and, of course, Trump’s squishy and deranged brain. There is always another court case and another revelation from some random right wing blog or podcast.

Conveniently, there are ways you can help Trump cross this ONE LAST HURDLE to another four years. Most of them involve giving money to his campaign, which is not really a campaign any more but a slush fund that will set him up for years to come.