Trump Administration Poetry in Motion

Now the Trump crew is rewriting the Statue of Liberty’s poem. While being interviewed on NPR, the acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli, rewrote Emma Lazarus’ poem to fit the latest cruel policy.

Cuccinelli was making the rounds trying to justify the administration’s “public charge” rule that is now in effect. You’ve gotta’ pull yourselves up by your bootstraps if you come here. No poor uneducated slackers allowed. This is yet another attempt by the Trump immigration hawks like Cuccinelli and Stephen Miller to halt the “invasion” of brown people.

And, yes, this is the same "invasion" that the El Paso shooter mentioned in his written Trumpian diatribe. Cuccinelli's newly rewritten poem didn't mention anything about inciting violence, but it was another comical (but deadly serious) attempt to rewrite the history and policies of the United States.