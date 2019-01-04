The Year in Lies

×

The lies from President Trump are becoming even more frequent. So frequent, in fact, that more popped out while I was finishing up the cartoon. If I chronicled every single Trump lie in this animation, it would be hours long. (The “over 7,500” figure mentioned at the end is real.)

As Trump faces more obstacles, investigations and resistance, the lies will increase. The shifting lies relating to the president’s payment to Stormy Daniels is just one example of the lies-beget-more-lies theory.

A foundation of lies may have worked for Trump in his real estate days, I’m optimistic that same foundation will be his undoing in the presidency. Hey, a cartoonist can dream!