The Very Stable Genius

President Trump apparently thinks it’s more important to focus on a handful of protesters in Portland than fighting the coronavirus pandemic and working to fix the economy. Becoming the “law and order” presidential candidate even if there isn’t all that much disorder is his current campaign plan.

Trump is sending in militarized federal agents to go after protesters. It’s a violent overreaction, but that’s the point. Overreact to get a reaction. President American Carnage wants to see violence, molotov cocktails, and crowds so he can be the firm hand we need when all is chaos.

This is all just another step on the path to autocracy. Sure, it’s an election ploy, but what if it works? Trump has also found a willing partner in the Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security thanks to his Trumpist pals Mark Morgan and Ken Cuccinelli. First stop, Portland. Next stop, Chicago?