The Trump Troops

It didn’t really come as much of a surprise that President Trump has said horrible things about people in the military. We already knew he doesn’t have much regard for military service, we just didn’t know how awful and cruel Trump can be.

Jeffrey Goldberg’s article for The Atlantic tells of Trump standing beside the grave of John Kelly’s son (a Marine who was killed in Afghanistan) on Memorial Day, turning to his soon-to-be chief of staff and saying, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them?” I guess that’s the sort of thing you say if you’re a billionaire narcissist with sociopathic tendencies.

Goldberg’s article has been confirmed, all that is left is for some of Trump’s generals to come out and say it in front of the cameras. I sure hope the President calling people who serve their country “losers” and “suckers” helps put the brakes on Trump’s reelection.