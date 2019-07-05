The Trump of July

×

Now that Independence Day is here, Donald Trump can roll out his “Salute to America” — also known as, “Salute to Me” — in all its glory. I’m hoping we aren’t too distracted by MAGA hats and Trump tanks to actually take the day off and celebrate America with the usual assortment of fireworks, beer and news stories of accidentally blown-off fingers.

So Trump will have vestiges of his huge military parade. Here’s hoping he poses for the cameras from the turret of one of the 60-ton beasts with a long red tie and big belly hanging over. (I initially included the tank line in this cartoon as a bit of over-the-top satire, but alas, reality beat me to it.)

Enjoy the cartoon, visit me over on Patreon and be careful lighting those fireworks. Happy Independence Day!