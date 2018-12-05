The Republican Strategy Against Democracy

×

In the wee hours of December 5, The Progressive’s editor-at-large Ruth Conniff joins “Democracy Now!” to describe in detail the GOP plan to wrest control from the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general and build a voter-suppression firewall against the will of the people. Despite losing every statewide office, Wisconsin’s GOP has held onto power in the state legislature through gerrymandering, she explains. And they are now using that power in a lame duck session to pass measures that “decapitate the executive branch and give the legislature itself power.”

“The public has really spoken on this. They have asked to remove Scott Walker from office. They’ve elected Democrats at every level, and they’re ready for a more humane state,” Conniff says. Watch the video for the full story.