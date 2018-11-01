The Other Americans: Pictures from a Caravan

A second caravan of Honduran migrants, in search of safety and better opportunities, began arriving at the Guatemala-Mexico border on October 25th. By Saturday the 27th, over a thousand people were gathered in the plaza of the border town, Tecun Uman, waiting for Mexico to open the border bridge that crosses the Suchiate River. On Sunday the border remained closed and tensions erupted. A group broke down the gate blocking the entrance to the bridge and were met by riot police. After a short skirmish, the caravan broke police lines and spilled onto the bridge . . .
A second caravan of Honduran migrants and refugees had reached over 1000 people when it left Esquipulas, Guatemala on October 21, with people in high hopes. The caravan would walk over 108 miles in order to reach Guatemala City. The first members of the caravan had faced military resistance on the border between Honduras and Guatemala, but by October 19th, nearly 400 people had successfully bypassed the border security. Many others joined the caravan in the following days as it made its way north.
Many migrants took buses between Guatemala City and the town of Tecun Unam on the border with Mexico. By October 25, numbers in the town started to grow.
Hundreds of people, including this family, slept in Tecun Uman’s central park, or paid for a cheap hotel, while waiting for the other members of the caravan to arrive.
A young migrant looks across the Suchiate River at a raft containing Mexican Marines, who were warning migrants against illegally crossing the river.
On October 28, members of the caravan gathered at the gate to a bridge connecting Guatemala with Mexico to ask for passage, but the police refused to talk with them. After several hours, tensions erupted and a few migrants broke down the fence that separated them from the Mexican side of the border. Wielding batons, the police pushed them back.
Young Hondurans responded with rocks, tree branches, and anything else they could get their hands on. The Mexican Federal Police used tear gas and rubber bullets, one hitting 26-year-old Henry Diaz, killing him.
After being blocked at the Mexican border and not being provided with the means of applying for asylum, the caravan made the decision on October 29 to swim the Suchiate river. The Mexican Federal Police deployed a helicopter to disrupt the migrant’s progress crossing the river, putting their lives at risk. Pictured: A young man comforts his cousin as the helicopter whips up the river.
There was intense solidarity within the caravan. Human chains were formed to pull people through the strong current. Nearly everyone reached the Mexican side of the border.
Honduran migrants arriving on the beach were surrounded by Mexican Federal Police in riot gear before being escorted away by immigration officials. In response to the caravans heading north, Trump has tweeted warnings of dangerous immigrants, and said the number of U.S. troops deployed to the border with Mexico could reach 15,000, roughly the same number of troops the U.S. has in Afghanistan. While Trump describes the caravan as an “invasion,” the migrants (of which there are now some 7,000) say they are fleeing violence and poverty in their region and are seeking new opportunities in the United States.