The Other Americans: Pictures from a Caravan

Honduran migrants arriving on the beach were surrounded by Mexican Federal Police in riot gear before being escorted away by immigration officials. In response to the caravans heading north, Trump has tweeted warnings of dangerous immigrants, and said the number of U.S. troops deployed to the border with Mexico could reach 15,000, roughly the same number of troops the U.S. has in Afghanistan. While Trump describes the caravan as an “invasion,” the migrants (of which there are now some 7,000) say they are fleeing violence and poverty in their region and are seeking new opportunities in the United States.