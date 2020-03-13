The Healthiest Man on the Planet!

There is nothing to worry about because President Trump is doing a tremendous job, right? Plus, it’s all China’s fault. And if it’s not China’s fault, the Europeans are behind our current virus troubles. After all, it is a “foreign virus.” Paging Stephen Miller!

It’s incredible to see Trump’s bullying and blame tactics lose their effectiveness in the face of a genuine dire threat like a global pandemic. Unfortunately, we can’t threaten or tweet the coronavirus into submission. (But apparently we can send futures markets into a tailspin with an error-filled speech.)

It is time to come together as nations across the globe, ignore whatever Trump says, and fight this virus. No, the COVID-19 pandemic is not a liberal plot to impeach Trump (again), it is a dire threat to public health that only science and facts can combat.