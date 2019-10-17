The Great and Unmatched Wisdom War

×

President Trump’s unprepared, off-the-cuff phone calls are now resulting in war crimes instead of just old fashioned high crimes and misdemeanors. It’s amazing what you can do when you throw your own allies and diplomats under the bus.

Trump is digging his grave deeper at a furious pace, with impeachment staring him in the face and a foreign policy crisis of his own making — and now a truly disturbing exchange in the White House with Democratic leaders.

The executive branch is spiraling out of control and taking our democracy and international credibility with it. (Although I’m amazed there was any credibility left after we elected Trump.) The President and his crew are now waging a smear campaign against the Kurds to prove that Trump’s famed “great and unmatched wisdom” is infallible. Impeachment, the election and/or the 25th Amendment can’t come fast enough.