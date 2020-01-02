× The Emoluments Clause

Santa Claus has come and gone but the clause that is here to stay is the “emoluments clause” of the U.S. Constitution. Even though Donald Trump violating the emoluments clause is not part of the Articles of Impeachment, this additional flavor of Trump corruption is having its day in court.

For the first time in history, a full court of appeals heard arguments about Trump violating the emoluments clauses of the Constitution. While this isn’t getting the attention of the infamous Ukraine phone call(s), it fits the pattern of a president profiting from the powers of the presidency — for political and monetary gain.

Trump has said that he can do whatever he wants when it comes to running his businesses, pointing out that George Washington ran his farm from the White House. In another ham-fisted attempt at gaslighting, Trump neglects to point out that the emoluments clause is concerned with receiving money from foreign powers, which he clearly has done.