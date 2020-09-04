The Doctor Is SO In

Well, President Trump finally found a doctor who tells him what he wants to hear. (Besides this doctor, of course.) Dr. Scott Atlas is now reportedly the more Trump-y counterweight to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

This would again be funny if it weren’t for the fact that an unqualified doctor with no infectious disease experience is now on the White House team that is in charge of leading the coronavirus response. As if having Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller on that very same team weren’t bad enough.

Trump rolled out Dr. Atlas at a recent briefing and the experienced Fox News talking head seemed right at home next to the president. Dr. Atlas doesn’t exactly have a good track record when it comes to even opining about the pandemic, let alone directing policy.

Dr. Atlas appears to be yet another sign that the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is going to go much higher before we have national leadership that gets us out of this disaster.