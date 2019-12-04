The DNC: Finding Your Perfect Match!

×

Now that Bloomberg has officially entered the race (much to the chagrin of journalists working for him), it’s time to take a closer look at how the Democratic National Committee helps shape the race. With frequent Democratic debates happening amid the bacchanal of Trump corruption, it’s hard for a candidate in a crowded field to stand out.

That’s where your trusty DNC comes in, right? They must know exactly what they’re doing when they dial up the metrics needed to qualify for a televised debate. Sure, anyone can run for president — but that doesn’t mean just anyone will be seen.

Spending millions of your own fortune surely helps get you in front of the people, something tells me if Beto was a billionaire we’d still be talking about him. Enjoy the ongoing debates and let’s hope we find someone who can beat our current disaster of a president.