The Denial Day Planner

As of this writing, two more women have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual harassment and assault after Christine Blasey Ford first went public. Kavanaugh is facing another Senate Judiciary Committee hearing because of these accusations. Never fear, though, the nominee has calendar pages from 1982 that will exonerate him, promise!

Kavanaugh and his handlers (lawyers? defense team? future Fox News pundits?) seem to think that the fact that an old calendar says “beach” and doesn’t mention sexual assault counts as good evidence. Almost as good as having a girls basketball team pose for photos with you.

It’s looking a little dicey for Kavanaugh right now but the Senate Republicans could still jam him through to confirmation. There is sure to be much seat-squirming on Thursday. Here’s hoping Senator Kamala Harris gets a good night sleep. Enjoy the cartoon.