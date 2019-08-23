The Chosen One’s Economy

×

If there is anything wrong with our economy — and I’m sure there isn’t because growth and boom times will last forever in our new reality — it’s because of an expansive conspiracy to undermine our beloved President Trump. He is, after all, the Chosen One.

It is very interesting, and particularly unnerving, to imagine Trump leading the nation during an economic crisis like the Great Recession implosion of 2008. Something tells me we would be fighting over scraps of food in the streets now had he been in charge back then.

I’m not saying we’re in a recession or even immediately headed for one, I sure hope we aren’t. But the mixed messages coming out of the White House do not bode well for when the boom times end. Enjoy the cartoon — and be sure to check out more goodies over on Patreon, where you can help support my work!