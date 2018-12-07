×

I really tried to avoid Trump this week, I really did. But President Trump unveiled his true persona this week: Tariff Man! Sure, Tariff Man can tank stock markets around the globe with a single tweet but he can do so much more. He can battle those subpoenas that come raining down like lead.

What else? Tariff Man can set himself up for a potentially lucrative deal with a foreign adversary while running for election. Why not profit with your very own foreign policy? Trump does the economy by feel and intuition, like he does everything else.

He better enjoy this boring old trade war while he can, it sounds like the Mueller investigation is heating up. And if it doesn’t, there are other investigations and court battles to choose from.