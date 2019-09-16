Greta Goes to Washington

One week ahead of the international #GlobalClimateStrike, hundreds of young people with Fridays for Future D.C., Youth Climate Strike DC, and their allies gathered outside the White House with special guest Greta Thunberg, the sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist. Thunberg was welcomed by an enthusiastic crowd, ready for action. Youth climate strikers have invited everyone to walk out in solidarity with them for two global mass actions on Friday September 20 and 27. Thunberg is on a six-day visit to Washington, D.C., ahead of a United Nations climate action summit beginning September 23, to continue to push for efforts to implement the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Millions of students around the world have been walking out of classrooms on Fridays to protest inaction on climate change. They’ve been following the lead of Thunberg, who last August, began leaving her school in Sweden every Friday to sit on the steps of her country’s Parliament building demanding action. She was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize earlier this year, and now the number of students taking part in her strikes—dubbed “#FridaysForFuture”—has broken 3.6 million across 169 countries.

Now, up to 70,000 children skip school to protest every Friday in almost 400 cities around the world. In New York City, public school administrators say they won’t mark students as absent if they have a parent or guardian’s permission to join the Global Climate Strike on Friday, September 20.

“See you next week,” Thunberg told the crowd at the end of the event.

× Expand © Rick Reinhard 190913RREI7820

× Expand © Rick Reinhard 190913RREI7838

× Expand © Rick Reinhard 190913RREI4311

× Expand © Rick Reinhard 190913RREI4276

× Expand © Rick Reinhard 190913RREI4424

× Expand © Rick Reinhard 190913RREI7828

× Expand © Rick Reinhard 190913RREI7866

× Expand © Rick Reinhard 190913RREI4391

× Expand © Rick Reinhard 190913RREI4210

× Expand © Rick Reinhard 190913RREI7810

× Expand © Rick Reinhard 190913RREI4401