The Struggle for Emoji Equality

You know the old saying: “You can judge the inclusiveness of a society by the breadth of its emoji.”

Apple announced in July, on World Emoji Day, that some of the new emoji coming out in its next software update would be disability-themed, such as a guide dog, an ear with a hearing aid, someone making a sign language gesture, people in wheelchairs, and a prosthetic arm and leg.

So I suppose it’s a good thing for disabled folks, or at least not a bad thing, that the Apple IOS 13.2 software update that was released October 28 features new emoji like these.

No one demanded this change. Apple said in a statement last year that the company consulted with several organizations representing disabled people before proposing the new emoji. But as far as I know, nobody had to chain themselves to the entrance of an Apple store or Apple headquarters to make it happen. Since Apple gave in so easily, it makes me wonder how significant a development this could possibly be.

It’s sad but true that a necessary stage in the liberation struggles of marginalized people is forcing the ruling class to recognize their existence. It’s also sad but true that in a society in which people are increasingly reverting to communicating through hieroglyphics that recognition is often bestowed in the form of new emoji. If you don’t keep up, you will quickly be left behind. If you’re not heavily represented on the emoji pallet, you’re nobody.

It seems this move is long overdue, considering that it came after the release of an emoji for poop.

So it seems this move is long overdue, considering that it came after the release of an emoji for poop. My fear, however, is that the ruling class will now use this as an excuse to wash its hands and consider its job done. It’s much easier to open your arms and doors for a disabled emoji than for a flesh and bones disabled person. Disabled emoji don’t demand things like accessible housing and transportation.

This emoji love not unconditional love. It’s the kind of abstract love that is on display every summer when the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act is celebrated. Politicians like the squatter currently occupying the White House issue proclamations professing their undying love for the ADA. Sometimes, they crash community ADA celebrations in search of a quick, cheap photo op. And then, the rest of the year, they act as if the ADA doesn’t apply to them.

But even on the emoji level, the struggle continues. There should be more disability emoji to come because Apple acknowledges that this batch doesn’t begin to represent the broad spectrum of the disabled community. So somebody is going to have to come up with emoji for schizophrenia, autism, dyslexia and a whole lot more. That ought to be interesting.