So You're Getting Impeached

Fiore_SoYoureGettingImpeached

After the third day of public impeachment hearings, President Trump may want to learn a little more about the process. If he were a sane individual, he’d probably be getting a little nervous right about now. (His notes to himself notwithstanding.)

With the administration’s circular firing squad beginning to take shape after Gordon Sondland’s testimony, we’re clearly on the path to impeachment. In case you didn’t know it, impeachment does not equal removal (see: Bill Clinton).

Here’s hoping that impeachment is successful and removal of Trump is even more successful. Unfortunately, it sure seems like a long shot at this point with all the mini-Trumps in the Senate. If only the vote for removal was anonymous.