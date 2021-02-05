So Much for Unity

As President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers work to get the American Rescue Plan through Congress, Republicans are trying to appeal to Biden’s love of “unity.”

Sorry, Congressional Republicans lost their right to be advocates for unity and bipartisanship when they enabled Trump and his mob to attack the Capitol. Of course, the GOP’s anti-majoritarian and anti-bipartisan bent goes back much farther than January 6.

Ten more moderate Senate Republicans have dangled their not-really-so-moderate “relief” plan in the hopes that Biden will be tempted by a bipartisan deal. Here’s hoping he doesn’t fall for it. So far, signs are pointing to the Democrats ramming Biden’s relief plan through Congress without the Republicans.

That makes a lot more sense than acting as if you are dealing with the long-gone Republican party from the days of yore.