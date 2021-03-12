Republican Cartoon Leadership

While Democrats were pushing through the American Rescue Plan Act to bring loads of pandemic relief bucks and ongoing anti-poverty programs to the country, Republicans have been waging wars on behalf of Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head. No, really.

Honestly, it’s kind of sad to watch. Joe Biden is preparing to distribute $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief and anti-poverty programs while Fox News and Republicans in Congress are playing identity politics with plastic toys. I never thought Republican politicians could become more of a caricature of themselves but they’ve done it.

It seems like the Republican plan from this point forward is to vote no, stick their fingers in their ears, and babble about culture war issues. Meanwhile, over 500,000 people have died from a very real COVID-19 pandemic that has been slamming our country and the world for over a year.

But remember, that’s Mister Potato Head to you, buddy!